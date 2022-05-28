CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputy Pete Bowers spends his days at work helping kids to make the right decisions. He spends a lot of his nights doing the same thing but that’s work on his own time.
Bowers, a soon to be father to three, said his volunteer work has really become what he does. He organizes kids and badges type events and represents the Sheriff’s Department at various touch a truck events, organized an event to show support for people in the nursing homes and hospital during the holidays, participating in officer funerals and so much more during weekends and after hours.
“When I was in the jail one of the first ones was officer Steven Smith of Columbus, I volunteered from that and it took off from there,” he said. “The touch a truck events are a big thing, especially with our auxiliary guys, they do a lot with that.”
Bowers said something that took up a lot of time was his volunteer work with basketball at Westfall, but with a new kid on the way and the timing of his work in the schools he felt he couldn’t do what was needed.
“It’s a lot of time,” he said. “But it was so worth it to do it.”
Bowers said becoming D.A.R.E. officer brought a lot more responsibility but to him it was all worth it to help the youth.
“Anytime we can get out there and be seen in the community is huge,” Bowers said. “I volunteered with Saltcreek Elementary at Camp Oty’okwa and I wasn’t in uniform and none of the kids recognized me. They then slowly noticed it was me. It was cool to interact with them outside of D.A.R.E. Most of the time they see me in uniform at community events and it was a shock to them to see that I was a person who does everything they do. That was really cool. ”
Bowers said making a difference is what drives him to do the extra and off the clock work.
“It’s all worth it when the community is seeing us doing something other than pulling them over,” he said. “I don’t do that much anymore…I’m the one that represents us out in the community. The problems that the youth are having now are tougher and tougher. They’re going through decisions they’re making.
“A lot of the volunteer time I spend and time at outside events really helps other officers when they have to interact with the kids on domestics, unruly situations and things like that.
“Seeing the success in our community is huge for me and seeing the positives is what gets you going in the morning.”
Bowers encouraged others to get involved in the community.
“Volunteering is the most rewarding thing you can do,” he said. “It’s so worth your time.”
Bowers said places like the schools, the YMCA and the Dog Shelter could always use help with their events and organizations to help make an impact in the lives of youth in Pickaway County.
“When you see how what you do changes those first couple of kids, you see how you can make a difference,” he said. “Obviously one person can’t change the world but if everyday I can make a positive impact on someone, hopefully they can carry it on.”
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said Bowers has really stepped up both in his role as the D.A.R.E. Officer but also in helping put together community events.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with what he’s done, not only with DARE, taking it to new levels, but he’s also been extremely invaluable as a community resource deputy,” Hafey said. “[Bowers] organizes all these events and he spends his own time, even though I tell him not to, because he’s that dedicated,. He spends time at these events making sure it goes off without a hitch. They’re always spectacular events”
One such event was the first light up the sky event, which featured first responder vehicles from all over Pickaway County that put on a light display for people stuck in the hospital and nursing homes last holiday season.
“Light up the sky was an awesome idea and it was an awesome idea for the kids at Berger and the nursing homes,” Hafey said. “He did a great job organizing and get the agencies together. It was nothing but positive feedback. That kind of mindset makes him a shining star here at the sheriffs’ office.”
Hafey said when he’s out in the community he hears from people all the time asking about Bowers and sharing stories of how much of a mentor he was as a school resource officer before becoming the D.A.R.E. Officer.
“If you talk to these kids they’re always excited to tell me about deputy bowers,” Hafey said. “It’s not only about D.A.R.E. but he’s talked to girl scout troops, many different agencies and he’s a wealth of information and a positive role model for these kids.
There’s no metric to gauge what impact he’s had this year and what his work will impact kids down the road but I feel very confident he’s made a positive impact and changed kids lives.”