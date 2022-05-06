Derby Garden Club celebrated its founding sixty-seven (67) years ago by having a banquet at China Bell, Grove City last month.
President Patty Estadt welcomed members and guests to the annual dinner. A memorial tribute was made to deceased members by observing a moment of silence while a candle was lit. Martha Jo Buller continued with a poem on Rebirth and Rejuvenation to conclude her devotions.
Tonya Ruoff introduced Mark Passerrello, who presented an informal program on Bonsai, showing examples and answering questions as he talked. Passerrello, of Columbus, has enjoyed his fascination with the Japanese art and science of Bonsai — the Tree which symbolizes harmony, peace, order of Thoughts, Balance, & All That is Good in Nature, for many years.
The club thanked Becky Moehl and her committee for planning and hosting a very successful free Pancake Breakfast on April 9th as a community outreach. Small containers with seed packets and club information were given away.
Region 9 meeting of the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs occurred May 4 in Lancaster, Ohio at the K of C Hall. Topics learned about that day included day lilies and hostas. A silent auction and door prizes concluded the day.
The garden club will hold a workshop at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 9 meeting at Derby UM Church.
Sherry Bockus will guide members using succulents they can make and take home to enjoy. She suggests bringing a small container for the project. Also, members are preparing for their Plant Sale, at 12388 Graham Drive, on Friday, May 13, during the Clark Lake Garage Sale Days.
The public is welcome to attend a club meeting, held the second Monday night, monthly, usually at the Derby UM Church. IF anyone in the county is interested in forming a club on their street, neighborhood or community, call 614-877-4214 to get started.
