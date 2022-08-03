Derby Garden Club News: Tonya Ruoff presented the pine cone plaque workshop for the evening. Everyone selected items of primarily pine cones and other natural materials, some painted, some plain, to create their design on a small cut board about 6 X 8 inches. In the black on the bottom R., is Ruoff, her mother Florence Musselman, standing in the green shirt is her granddaughter, Chelsea Williams and Little Miss Williams is in the green t-shirt.
Derby Garden Club members met recently at Tonya Ruoff’s home for its July meeting. After a delightful “summer supper spread,” prepared by Christy Boggs, Cheryl Jones, Kathleen Mink, and Ruth Mink, they got creative.
During the business meeting, President Patty Estadt encouraged members to sign- up for the annual convention, August 14-16, at Cherry Valley Lodge, Newark. Also it was decided to tour the famous Rock Garden in Springfield on Saturday, July 23.
Members are to carpool at 9 AM from Derby UM Church for the day’s venture. Derby Jr. Garden Club is meeting weekly at 9:30 AM at the Darby Township House. The Juniors are inviting friends of the group to join them for lunch on Aug. 9 to taste and see what they are doing this summer. It was noted that night that there were four generations present from one of the earliest members of the club, Esther Musselman. Her family continues to be involved, including Florence Musselman, daughter Tonya Ruoff, daughter Chelsea Williams and her six year old, “Little Ms. Williams.”
Tonya Ruoff presented the pine cone plaque workshop for the evening. Everyone selected items of primarily pine cones and other natural materials, some painted, some plain, to create their design on a small cut board about 6 X 8 inches.
Martha Jo Buller gave a patriotic devotion and then everyone joined in the Pledge of Allegiance. The next meeting is August 8, at 6:30 pm at the home of Pam Chaffin, 6403 Lane Rd, Orient.
Guests are always welcome to attend a club meeting, held the second Monday night, monthly – usually at the Derby UM Church. If anyone in the county is interested in forming a club on their street, neighborhood or community, you may call 614-877-4214 for further information.
Thanks goes to Martha Jo Buller of the Derby Garden Club who wrote this article for the Circleville Herald.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.