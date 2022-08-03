Derby Garden Club creates

Derby Garden Club News: Tonya Ruoff presented the pine cone plaque workshop for the evening. Everyone selected items of primarily pine cones and other natural materials, some painted, some plain, to create their design on a small cut board about 6 X 8 inches. In the black on the bottom R., is Ruoff, her mother Florence Musselman, standing in the green shirt is her granddaughter, Chelsea Williams and Little Miss Williams is in the green t-shirt.

 Submitted photo

Derby Garden Club members met recently at Tonya Ruoff’s home for its July meeting. After a delightful “summer supper spread,” prepared by Christy Boggs, Cheryl Jones, Kathleen Mink, and Ruth Mink, they got creative.

