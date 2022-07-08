Derby Garden Club News for June

Derby Garden Club met recently for its June meeting and made a Succulent planter for indoor or outdoor enjoyment at their May Meeting.
Sherry Bockus, program chairman, explained that a Succulent is a plant that has thick, fleshy, water-holding leaves or stems. She explained that she especially enjoyed looking for interesting containers to place succulents in, whether they be a recycled container, a broken one with new possibilities or something interesting found at a thrift store.
Outdoor succulents require at least four hours of sun; not enough light your plant will start to look a little droopy and discolored, but too much sunlight your plant may begin to look scorched and brown. Watering can be kept to a minimum because of their unique qualities, but once a week watering is helpful to most succulents, when soil is completely dry. Planting succulents in soil that drains well and doesn’t hold onto too much water will help ensure your success with these interesting plants. 60-80 degrees is a good temperature for them.
After enjoying a light supper, prepared by Charlotte Fuchs, Patty Estadt, Shirley McCoy and Regina Graham, members held their business meeting. At this time The Banquet committee, chaired by Tonya Ruoff, was thanked for their effort in making the April Founders Day Dinner so special.
Clarissa Cooper, Derby Jr. Garden Club advisor, updated the group on spring happenings with the Juniors. They will meet each Tuesday morning at 9:30 at the Darby Township former school grounds area, in the rear of the building. Kids can also catch Storytime on Wheels from the Pickaway County Public Library at 11 a.m. every other Tuesday.
Christina Boggs, 6810 Biggert Road, London, will host the June meeting at her country home. For the program, members will make painted stepping stone. Refreshment committee is Tina Cartmell, Tonya Ruoff, Chelsea Williams and Diana Cropper.
Anyone is welcome to attend a club meeting, held the second Monday night, monthly – usually at the Derby UM Church. Also, if anyone in the county is interested in forming a club on their street, neighborhood or community. For further information, call 614-877-4214.
Correspondent Martha Jo Buller submits this news story for the Derby Garden Club.
