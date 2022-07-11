Dog Tales: Welcome back fundraiser

Partners for Paws is hosting its Welcome Back Fundraiser starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at AMVETS, so reserve a spot today to attend the Paws’ event.
“Paws provides you with a fun and exciting evening, however, that’s not all,” said JoEllen Jacobs, president with Partners for Paws of Pickaway County. “With your reservations, ticket sales and auction sales, you will be benefitting homeless dogs residing at the Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter.”
Folks who would like to know more about the event and registration can reach out to Jacobs at 740-420-6277. An event flyer is posted to the group’s Facebook page too.
Reservations include the opportunity to sample wine from Manchester Winery. Paws also serves iced tea, water, appetizers, finger foods and desserts.
Note, since each table has seats for six guests, please let Paws know if there will be six or more attending so that the Paws can reserve a table(s) for you, your family and friends.
For the first time Paws will be awarding a door prize to some lucky ticket holder. Ticket is free with a reservation.
Folks will be able to take home free souvenir pictures of you and your friends thanks to Paws reserving a photo booth, fancy mustaches, glasses, hats, etc. Sounds like fun.
Paws most popular raffle is its Lottery Tree raffle, followed by the 50/50 drawing. Just in case that’s not enough to keep you busy, folks will have the fun time bidding on Silent Auction items and participating in the Chinese Auction.
“Our very best selections, for example a Jack Pine Pumpkin and beautiful eagle picture donated by a local artisan, will be in our Live auction at the end of the evening,” Jacobs said.
Pickaway County Dog Warden Ron Custer has some great plans for the shelter and homeless dogs, Jacobs said.
“You can be a big part of helping to achieve the success of those plans,” Jacobs said. “It’s a win-win all around!’
