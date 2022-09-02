Drive-thru Service popular at Library

Director of the Pickaway County Library David Fausnaugh spoke to the Circleville Noon Rotary Club about the library's drive-through service. Fausnaugh, right, is pictured with Rotarian Tony Robinson after Thursday's luncheon.
CIRCLEVILLE — Patrons using county library services in Pickaway County found the option of using drive-thru drop-off and pick-up so popular during the pandemic that the feature is being expanded.
David Fausnaugh, director of the Pickaway County Library, said the Younkin branch of the library in Ashville will be closed Sept. 6 to Sept 14 to accommodate the construction of a drive-up window where patrons can pick up or drop off periodicals without leaving their vehicle.
The feature already is in place at the Circleville site. Fausnaugh, who spoke to Circleville Noon Rotary, said the library has significantly increased its inventory of periodicals for patrons who are sight-impaired and programming at the library has attracted more than 5,000 people already this year.
A list of programs, ranging from book clubs and reading programs to Tai Chi and gardening is available on the library's website. He said the library adds approximately 12,000 copies of new material to its inventory each year, a significant amount for a library of its size.
A few years ago the county library ceased charging late fees and Fosnaugh said the impact has been negligible and doesn't help the return rate.
"Most people who use the library share a community spirit of 'I'm going to take this book, they are not charging me for it, and I'm going to bring it back,'" said Fausnaugh. "It's a partnership with community members."
