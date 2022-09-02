Drive-thru Service popular at Library

Director of the Pickaway County Library David Fausnaugh spoke to the Circleville Noon Rotary Club about the library's drive-through service. Fausnaugh, right, is pictured with Rotarian Tony Robinson after Thursday's luncheon.    

 Submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE — Patrons using county library services in Pickaway County found the option of using drive-thru drop-off and pick-up so popular during the pandemic that the feature is being expanded.

