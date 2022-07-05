CIRCLEVILLE — Early voting is now underway for the Special Election being held on Aug. 2.
Early in-person and absentee voters can now vote at the Pickaway County Board of Election’s Office now through Aug. 1.
The election has several things on the ballot including the proposed Circleville charter, and the primary election for the area’s state representative, currently listed as District 12, which only has one candidate for either side as Brian Stewart, the Republican incumbent, runs unopposed.
A charter is a legal document that can be compared to a constitution. It specifies a form of government for the city and is drafted by local citizens with the idea to strengthen the democratic process and create a more efficient government.
There are also three State Central Committee Races, one woman for the Democrat Party in which Courtney Belcher is running unopposed, Republican Central Committee man which is between Josh Brown and Geoff Hatcher and one State Central Committee woman, Michelle Anderson.
Early voting hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through July 22, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 25 through July 29, July 30 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 31 1 to 5 p.m. and Aug. 1 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and all Circleville voters will be voting at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds.