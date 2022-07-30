CIRCLEVILLE — Tuesday is the final day for the Aug. 2 special election.
Early in-person and absentee voters can still vote through Monday at the Pickaway County Board of Elections.
The election has several things on the ballot including the proposed Circleville charter, and the primary election for the area’s state representative, currently listed as District 12, which only has one candidate for either side as Brian Stewart, the Republican incumbent, runs unopposed.
A charter is a legal document that can be compared to a constitution. It specifies a form of government for the city and is drafted by local citizens with the idea to strengthen the democratic process and create a more efficient government.
There are also three State Central Committee Races,
one woman for the Democrat Party in which Courtney Belcher is running unopposed, Republican Central Committee man which is between Josh Brown and Geoff Hatcher and one State Central Committee woman, Michelle Anderson.
Early voting hours are Saturday July 30 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday July 31 1 to 5 p.m. and Monday Aug. 1 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.
Two changes to the election process for local voters is that this time all Circleville voters will be voting at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds instead of their previous location and voters from Walnut Township and Ashville North will now vote at the Teays Valley High School Field House.
“Both of these changes are permanent,” John Howley, Board of Elections Deputy Director, said.