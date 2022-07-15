Federal hearing to determine funds' fate

A federal hearing is scheduled Tuesday to determine the fate of excess funds arising from the sale of property known to many as the "Fitzpatrick's Building" on East Franklin Street.
Property at 117 & 119 East Franklin Street, aka the “Fitzpatrick’s Building,” was sold June 7 at a Sheriff’s sale on the Pickaway County Courthouse steps to satisfy unpaid property taxes. The property was sold to Bialy Wampler Group, LLC for $250,000.
A confirmation of sale was signed July 6 by Judge P. Randall Knece that provided for all back taxes and fees to be paid to the Pickaway County Treasurer. After all taxes and fees were satisfied, $187,657.77 remained on the account.
Normally, as a matter of law, a property owner is entitled to receive any amount of money that is above the amount of taxes owed.
The owner of the property, Nelson Parks, LLC, which is solely owned by John Anderson Rankin, filed a motion on July 13 requesting the excess funds.
However, on the morning of July 14 a United States Assistant Attorney appeared at the Clerk’s office with an order from U.S. District Judge Edmund Sargus ordering Rankin to appear at a federal hearing concerning the matter.
The federal hearing is scheduled 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 19 at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.
The order provides that Rankin “shall not procure, obtain, or seek in any way the funds held by the Pickaway County Clerk of Courts, who shall continue to hold such funds.”
The federal hearing will determine whether the funds should go to Rankin or to the federal government to satisfy former liens and judgments.
