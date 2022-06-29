Pickaway Township Volunteer Fire Department battled a blaze Sunday afternoon that damaged a home at 28912 SR-159.

Captain Ian Hardin said when firefighters arrived around 3:28 p.m., smoke was visible in two corners of the house. Fire’s damage was localized to the kitchen, living room and basement.

“The first and second engine companies did an extraordinary job in stopping the spread of the fire,” he said. “We would like to thank all involved on the fire.”

Hardin said folks were displaced by the fire. No one was injured though a resident was evaluated by EMS. A house pet died in the fire.

State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating.

Pickaway Township VFD was assisted by Green Township, Saltcreek-Tarlton, Clearcreek, Colerain and Circleville fire departments as well as the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.

Circleville Herald Editor Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags


Recommended for you

Load comments