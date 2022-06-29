Fire damages home in Pickaway Twp. By Miles Layton Editor Jun 29, 2022 Jun 29, 2022 Updated 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pickaway Township Volunteer Fire Department battled a blaze Sunday afternoon that damaged a home at 28912 SR-159.Captain Ian Hardin said when firefighters arrived around 3:28 p.m., smoke was visible in two corners of the house. Fire’s damage was localized to the kitchen, living room and basement.“The first and second engine companies did an extraordinary job in stopping the spread of the fire,” he said. “We would like to thank all involved on the fire.”Hardin said folks were displaced by the fire. No one was injured though a resident was evaluated by EMS. A house pet died in the fire.State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating.Pickaway Township VFD was assisted by Green Township, Saltcreek-Tarlton, Clearcreek, Colerain and Circleville fire departments as well as the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.Circleville Herald Editor Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Township Ian Hardin Pickaway County Social Services Building Industry Politics Social Service Vfd Fire Marshall Pickaway Township Volunteer Fire Department Fire Department Miles Layton Firefighter Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Fatal crash reported on US 62 in Pickaway County Grand Champion Steer and Pickaway Fair show results Four generations of 4-H, the latest is staying busy Retired law officer dies in farming accident Demolition Derby closes out Pickaway County Fair Trending Recipes