Five ZT FFA members named national finalists

This fall five members of the Zane Trace FFA Chapter, a satellite of PRCTC, will have the opportunity to compete at the highest level with their agriscience fair research projects and proficiency award applications.
Recent graduate member Morgan Congrove was selected as one of four finalists in the Equine Entrepreneurship Proficiency Award competition. This was based on her extensive skill development in the area of training and marketing barrel race horses as well as her financial record keeping.
Two teams of Juniors were also selected as finalists in the National FFA Agriscience Fair competition. Kailee Adkins and Kendra Detillion qualified in the area of food science and technology with their research on nut free alternatives in candy while Ellie Doles and Sadie Swepston qualified in Animal Science with their research over the impact of climate on egg production in hens.
All five students will participate in a virtual judging in September and appear on stage during the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis October 26th - 28th. They will also participate in a career networking event with judges and sponsors during the convention. Best of luck to these five members as they prepare for their respective judging interviews!
Zane Trace FFA Officers Plan for Upcoming Year
What do canoeing, learning how to motivate others and planning a community service project have in common? They are all activities that took place during the recent Zane Trace FFA Officer Team Summer Retreat!
Nine members met at Zane Trace High School on Tuesday, July 26th to begin their year of service in their respective offices. To start their day they took part in a lesson on professionalism with Ann Blake of Kingston National Bank. PRCTC Superintendent Jonathan Davis and ZTHS Principal Ty Wertman joined the officers for a question and answer session over motivation, conflict management and organization next.
The officers then scheduled activities throughout the year on the chapter calendar and worked to create the chapter program of activities. After the business session of the retreat was complete the members practiced teamwork by canoeing and kayaking on the Big Darby Creek and successfully completing an escape room in Grandview.
The officers are excited for the upcoming school year and can’t wait to get started on their new ideas!
