Five ZT FFA members named national finalists

Zane Trace FFA Officers learned teamwork skills while canoeing during their officer retreat in July.

 Submitted photo

This fall five members of the Zane Trace FFA Chapter, a satellite of PRCTC, will have the opportunity to compete at the highest level with their agriscience fair research projects and proficiency award applications.

