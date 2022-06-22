CIRCLEVILLE — Now three generations later, the great grandchildren of Charlie and Ruth Shannon are going strong in 4-H, including taking multiple projects and serving on the Junior Fair Board.
Great grandparents Charlie and Ruth Shannon and Jackie Writsel were 4-H members in their youth. Anna Shannon. Charlie’s mom was a Darby Flying Needles 4-H Club Advisor and attended the national 4-H congress in the 1940s in Chicago. Writsel’s son Jay Writsel and daughter in law Becky Writsel were also 4-H members.
Charlie’s brother Tom Shannon and sister Janice Carnes also showed at the Pickaway County Fair. Charlie and Ruth’s kids, Jeane Anderson, Becky Writsel, and Rocky Shannon and Charlie’s nephews and niece Sharon Christopher, David Shannon and Orville Keith Shannon all showed at the Pickaway County fair from the 1960s to the 1980s.
Stacey Sark, nee Writsel, and Michele Lopez nee Writsel, born to Jay and Becky, were also 4-H members including Sark's twin brother Scott who is now deceased and has tributes to him at the Pickaway County Fair. The former show arena, which was torn down as part of the renovation was dedicated in Scott's name.
The fourth generation of showmen are Becky and Jason Justus children, Andrew Shannon, and Shelby Shannon, Sark’s children Delaney Sark, Morgan Sark, and Lopez’s children Skylar Lopez and Mackenna Lopez.
For the family it's great to have all that experience as it makes projects easier since the knowledge base is pretty wide and there are a lot of hands to help with animal raising and showing.
Stacey said for her, growing up on the farm they’ve always been around the animals, with cattle, horses and hogs growing up.
“I loved coming to fair and I loved showing hogs,” she said. “I think for our kids it teaches them responsibility and a lot of kids don’t have the opportunity to raise the bigger animals like they’re able to.”
Michele and her kids live in town, so she said participating in 4-H is a way to connect to the family history.
“They ride horses and we have goats, they’re not able to do cattle because we live in town but we still have rabbits and miscellaneous projects, all those things,” she said. “It’s a way to still keep connected.”
Delaney said for her, being fourth generation 4-H is "pretty cool."
"I feel like I have a deeper connection to fair and I feel like I'm honoring our family's tradition for showing up here in Pickaway County," she said.
Delaney said she's received quite a bit of help from family, keeping the steers at her family road, where most of the family lives.
"They've always been huge supporters," he said. "My grandpa has always pushed me into doing cattle. He came back from a show and said 'oh by the way I bought you a steer.' I love it and I'm so glad it happened."
Morgan agreed.
“It’s nice to know that I can have someone to rely on,” he said of his family members and being fourth generation 4-H.
Michele shared how it can be a real team experience
“Yesterday we were showing horses so Morgan was washing MacKenna’s goat and Shelby, their cousin, was helping wash it while MacKenna was in the arena,” she said. “Shelby had to show her goat and she had to make decisions about what they needed to do and what they can’t because they don’t have enough time at that moment.”
Stacey added, “Sometimes a kid has the two projects in one class so it’s good to have family around to just grab a kid and show [an animal.]”
Delaney said her goal was to show all the market animals at the fair, which may not happen, but was only possible due to the family connection to the different animals.
"I decided when I was little I wanted to try to show every single market animal," she was. "I think I was trying to find something that I liked, which ironically turned out to be cows."
Morgan, who took goats as his only fair project this year, said for him his favorite park of 4-H is working with the different types of animals and the people’s he’s met along the way.
“I like being able to see a variety of different animals I can see in one place and all the friends that I’ve made,” he said.
Skylar said for her its’ also about the friendships and showing. She’s also showing goats and horses this year.
“I love making friends and showing with them in the ring,” she said. “Showing is really fun, training your animals and getting to show off your hard work.”
Michelle echoed what the kids said.
“Friends is a very big part of it, we have friends we see now that their parents are much older and our peers now have their kids,” she said. “It’s exciting to see those friendships you make at fair and 4-H continue and go past what your community is. I see that with my niece and my cousin’s daughter. They all go to different high schools but they’re still connected because they’re still part of junior fair board or some other 4-h activity. They have that opportunity to meet people from other places.
Michele called 4-H is practice for real life.
“They have to give speeches, prepare projects that push them past their regular knowledge. When they go off to college, colleges are looking for kids with those experiences that are bigger than just going to math class. They get leadership opportunities and service opportunities. They know how to interview. They have to do all of those things.”
Michele said they’re all still close to the community but not in all the same places.
“We’ve all spread out a little bit but we’re all still in Pickaway County,” she said.
Delaney said 4-H has done a lot for her and her family.
"4-H has taught me a lot about hard work, dedication and how to care for something," she said. "It has taught me how to help others and how to step up to be a leader."