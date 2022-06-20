CIRCLEVILLE — During this year’s Pickaway County Fair, 4-H Club Future Farmers of Monroe is celebrating 100 years as a club.
The club had eight members back in 1935, the earliest records available, and got as large as 56 in 2016 among records available.
Among the stories of the clubs history include the Dick family that featured five members who served as president of the club. Art Dick Sr. and his four sons were all presidents. Art Sr. was president in 1949, Art Jr. in 1972 and 1973, Mack in 1976 and 1977, J.B. in 1978 and Eric in 1980.
In 1944 then club president Harold Furniss left his post to join the Army during WWII.
In 1963 Ernie Lindsey was chosen as fair King and later his three sons, Jimmy, Jeff and Jon would also go on to be kings in the 1980s and 1990.
One family, the Liston family will have a fifth generation of 4-Hers when the oldest of the next generation is eligible. It all started with Adrian Liston in the 1940s.
Sue Dennis, Future Farmers of Monroe advisor; said for her she’s proud to have been a member for 11, a parent for 13 years and 31 years as an advisor, 28 with the club. In the history of the club they have three advisors with more than 20 years of service as an advisor, including Dennis at 28, Steve Swyers at 35 and Noah List with 20 years.
“I was a member of the club back in the 50s,” Dennis said. “At one time the club was an AG club and we did beef, sheep, dairy and hogs. That’s all we had. We started adding chicken and rabbits and when they need an advisor for something else we find them one.”
Dennis said her goal the last few years as to remain part of the club through the 100th anniversary.
“A kid writes me a thank-you note and I get sucked right back in,” she said. “I read that if you want to be remembered from 100 years from now, it doesn’t matter what house you had or what car you had, it’s make a difference in the life of a child. I like to think I’m making a difference for these kids like my advisors did for me when I was a kid.”
Worth noting about two current members of the club — Austin Eitel is the 2022 Pickaway County Fair King and Lindsey Daum, 19, is a past president.
Eitel said to him having a club that’s 100 is about all the hard work.
“There have been a lot of blood sweat and tears put into this club and I’m lucky to be a part of it,” he said. “I love the people who are in it. The advisors put in a lot of hard work and it wouldn’t be possible without them.”
A graduate of Westfall, Daum added, “I’m a third generation 4-H member and it meant a lot to continue that legacy. I didn’t join the club because it’s turning 100 but it’s a great community of people who I’ve known for probably my entire life. The club is like family.”
Eitel said the club stands out not just for being the oldest but also their companionship.
“We’re always willing to help each other out no matter what it is, whether it’s a mentor for cattle or pigs,” he said
Daum said for her she likes showing animals at 4-H.
“I’ve taken rabbits for six years and we’re predominately rabbits now,” she said. “We help each other out and the club has been great with that. I like being a part of the community.”
Eitel said joining 4-H is “the best time”
“No matter what you want to do, we’re going to take care of you here,” he said.
Daum said the pitch to join Future Farmers of Monroe is to become part of the family.
“If you join this club you become part of this family,” she said. “Animals are a huge part of our club and if you want to take any animal, even pet animals or market and breeding animals you will get a lot of help with it.”
Dennis said she loves that no matter who kids are they can join 4-H.
“It still reaches out to all the kids and I love the fact that anyone can join,” she said. “You can take arts and sparks, a welding project or gardening. You can do anything.”
In her more than 50 years affiliated with 4-H Dennis said she has seen things shift as kids take smaller animals and sewing has shrunk, but it’s still something she loves.
“I love 4-H and what it does for the kids,” she said. “Lindsey is a perfect example and one of many of the older kids. She leads by example and is the kind of 4-Her that everyone should have. The whole goal of 4-H is to teach the kids leadership skills when they’re young so the younger kids can learn from them.”
Anyone visiting the Pickaway County Fair this week will have the opportunity to visit Future Farmers of Monroe's booth inside Heritage Hall.