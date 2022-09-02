WASHINGTON DC — The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) 2022-2024 Board of Directors gathered between August 18-21 to conduct Federation business and plan for the future in the nation's capital.
“It has been wonderful to have all of these hardworking and inspiring clubwomen together as we look forward to the next two years of the Federation and beyond,” said GFWC International President Debra Strahanoski. “We will continue to strengthen the many facets of membership, leadership, and communications that are critically necessary to ensure the future and sustainability of this organization–and have fun while doing so.”
In addition to meeting with fellow board members and sharing reports on how clubwomen are working to advance society by improving ideas and actions within their communities, the meeting included two keynote speakers, Stephenie Foster and Rosie Hidalgo and a tour of the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial.
Foster, a speaker, author, women’s advocate, and founding partner of Smash Strategies, spoke to attendees of the Board of Directors meeting about her book, Take Action: Fighting for Women & Girls. This well-sourced toolkit covers the basics of activism and advocacy and offers readers valuable information about specific issues related to women and gender equality.
Hidalgo, Special Assistant to the United States President and Senior Advisor on Gender-Based Violence, has worked to end gender-based violence for more than 25 years as a national policy advocate and a public servant. She first visited GFWC Headquarters in Washington, DC, as a guest during the 2016-2018 Administration and has continued to be a friend to GFWC.
The Turning Point Suffragist Memorial Park in Lorton, Virginia was dedicated on May 21, 2021. GFWC members donated over $60,000 to honor the brave women whose courage and commitment led to the passing of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.
Lisa Hedrick, Circleville Junior Women’s Club member is a 12 year member of the Board of Director’s serving as the Ohio Junior Director, the Ohio President, GFWC Junior Executive Committee, GFWC Credential Chairman and numerous GFWC Committees. GFWC’s full Board of Directors meets no less than four times throughout each two-year Administration to transact general business between annual Conventions.
Founded in 1890, GFWC addresses issues affecting the well-being of women, children, and families. With clubs in every state and several countries, today’s nearly 70,000 members work strategically to draw attention to and prevent the persistent problems of domestic and sexual violence and child abuse. Members also undertake a wide range of community impact programs, including support of the arts, advancement of education, preservation of the environment, promotion of health and wellbeing, and engagement with civic affairs.