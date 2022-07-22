Goodwill of South Central Ohio has started a new business services contracts division and resurrected its Good and Clean custodial service.
The new division aims to assist local manufacturers and small businesses by providing contract services for repetitive tasks such as kitting, sorting, packaging, light assembly/disassembly, mailings, bag stuffing, labeling, and product fulfillment. On July 1, Goodwill also officially resurrected its Good and Clean custodial service with a contract cleaning ODOT’s Larrick Lane garage in Chillicothe.
“We’re excited about starting contract work which not only can help local business and manufacturing but also provide new job opportunities for the communities we serve including those with disabilities and challenges,” said Jona Ison, Business Development and Communications Coordinator.
Like Goodwill’s retail and internal recycling divisions, business services will also provide another revenue stream to continue growing services for individuals with disabilities and challenges across its eight-county region. As of July 2022, Goodwill of South Central Ohio programs are serving nearly 300 people across its region.
Anyone interested in custodial or business service contracts should contact Jona Ison at 740-702- 4000 Ext. 135 or jona.ison@gwisco.org to discuss needs and get a quote.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.