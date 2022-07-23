Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be opening a new store in Circleville, according to a press release from the company.
The new store will be located at 23543 US Highway 23 S and is expected to open this summer. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.
Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Circleville area.
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Circleville for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools, in the press release. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Circleville area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”
The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates, and seasonal opportunities as well.
Company employs more than 25,000 workers at more than 1,300 locations nationwide. Forbes Magazine has recently recognized Harbor Freight as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, a top employer for women, and one of the country’s Best Employers for veterans for two years in a row.
