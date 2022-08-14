Help arrives for youngsters with autism

Pathways Behavioral Health founder and CEO Makiah Maxson Seifert spoke to Circleville Noon Rotary about her company and what it's like being a parent of a child diagnosed with autism.
That experience inspired Maxson-Siefert found the Pathways, an Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy Center that serves children with developmental disabilities in the Central Ohio area. ABA Therapy is a nationally accepted and approved form of treatment for autism by the National Institute of Mental Health. A member of the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce that celebrated its inaugural ribbon cutting in July, Pathways helps students improve social interactions, learn new skills, and maintain positive behaviors.
During Thursday’s Rotary meeting, Maxson Seifert said in largely rural areas, parents of young children diagnosed with autism face hours of long drives to receive therapy and other support for their child.
The opening of Pathways Behavioral Health on East Main Street will enable children, particularly those in southern and south-central Ohio, to receive care much closer to their homes.
"Not only is it lengthy drive to Children's Hospital - there are services at Berger and Adena - but the waitlists are so long or it’s very expensive and many insurance companies won’t cover developmental diagnoses. ABA is not offered at either local hospital, which is why I brought Pathways to the community," she said.
Maxson Seifert, a Logan Elm graduate and mother of a child with autism, founded the facility to aid parents like her who were frustrated with the inability to access the care of professionals without lengthy commutes. She said the new facility offers space for therapy, play, lunch and other support services.
Maxson Seifert said the goal is to provide effective treatment that will enable students to transition into public schools. She stressed the importance of creating a classroom setting, one-on-one learning, for children ages 2 to 8 years old – sons and daughters coming from not just from Pickaway County, but families living across the region Waverly, Lancaster, Amanda, Laurelville, Chillicothe, Canal Winchester.
“For the families that are coming, the fact that I am the mom of a child on the autism spectrum – every concern that they have, I too have had myself,” Maxson Seifert said. “I’m really proud to bring this to Circleville. I have been dreams and goals to expand to other communities that need.”
Maxson Seifert explained what is it like to be the parent of an autistic child.
“My son is perfect – like all parents who know their child is perfect too. I believe God makes no mistakes,” she said. “The challenge has just been feeling the lack of his needs being met in the healthcare system. As a public school teacher – I was a teacher before I was a parent – just feeling like the schools are trying their best to help these kids, but the rates of diagnosis are increasing every year.”
Maxson Seifert said in 2019 – one in 54 kids was diagnosed with autism whereas today, that number is one in 40 kids.
She continued to share her experience raising a young with autism by saying, “The day that the physician told me, I fell to the ground. I did not see it at all. I thought, he has an older sister – she doesn’t let him talk so he doesn’t need to talk – she just talks for him. I had no idea. Looking back in hindsight, I’m into almost three years since this diagnosis. I’m so proud of me and my husband and how far we’ve come.”
Learning that a child has autism is challenging for any parent.
“I would say I can probably speak for most parents in the first year or so is dark as we blame ourselves,” Maxson Seifert said. “When it is a diagnosis that no one can you an answer as to why – why it happens – there’s a lot of myth about why it happens. We as mothers – we take it all on. I blamed myself and I went back through everything I ate when I was pregnant. Did I drink too much coffee or should I not have vaccinated – there’s all these things. The hardest challenge was never my son, but a society that doesn’t understand this complex diagnosis.”
Though there are some similarities, autism is a complex matter with a spectrum of traits that vary from person to person.
“They talk about it being a spectrum,” Maxson Seifert “There is a saying that ‘if you know one person with autism, then you know one person with autism’ because there are a lot traits that are similar in children on the spectrum but what could be a trigger for one child is something that another child really enjoys. That’s the hardest thing to understand.”
Maxson Seifert said when she stopped blaming herself with regard to her son’s autism, she wanted to be an advocate so in 2020, she started a non-profit, Autism Resource Center of South Central Ohio. The Center provides scholarships several times throughout the year to families in Ross, Hocking and Pickaway Counties.
Maxson Seifert founded Pathways in 2022 to help children with developmental disabilities.
“I feel like I know a lot of people in this community and I didn’t want anyone in my community to say that I don’t know anyone with autism,” she said. “I wanted them to know my son, see my son, talk to my son and know that if we are in Kroger and he walks by and touches your arm or if he is stemming (shorthand for stimulation – an expression of them being really happy) that maybe that person could go an educate themselves or feel free to ask me – tell me about autism or tell me what my son likes and doesn’t like. I feel like the hardest part for us is just trying to educate the community and helping them to understand autism; treat these individuals as humans and treat them as anyone would want to be treating their children or grandchildren. I don’t think autism is hard. I think helping people to understand autism has been the hardest thing for us.”
Located at 407 E Main St., Circleville, Pathways began serving children Aug. 1. For more information, contact (740) 823-4010.
Circleville Herald Editor Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com