CIRCLEVILLE — Kevin Steward spoke to the Circleville Noon Rotary Club about the ongoing progress of renovating the historic I.O.O.F Building downtown.
Located at the corner of Court and Main streets, the building was sold at auction in June to Steward for $150,000. He is also the principal for Darby Creek Excavating.
A self-made man who started a excavating company 30 years ago that now employs 57 people, Steward talked to Rotarians Thursday about his career and plans for the historic building.
Westfall High School Class of 1982, Steward said when he grew up on a farm, farming was tough back in the 80s so he got a job at Pizza Hut.
“I learned a lot at Pizza Hut. They trained me how to manage people and run a business, read numbers and how to read a financial statement,” he said. “That’s the only higher education that I have.”
After that experience, Steward worked for a contractor for about four years before starting his own excavating business — Darby Creek Excavating — in March 1992 with a backhoe, a bulldozer and a dump truck.
“That was the wettest year in history. I thought I was going to go broke before I got started,” he said. “It rained and it rained and it rained – wouldn’t stop – but we got through that. Today, we have 57 employees.”
Steward said one of the big lessons he’s learned over the years is to keep his mouth shut and his ears open.
“Just listen – I’ve listened to a lot of people in this room (Rotarians) over the years. There are a lot of good people in this community who will help you with advice, decisions and stuff like that. Through the years we’ve developed a good client base. One of the things I’ve always said is I want to do a good job, be fair and be honest.”
Steward said he’s been quietly developing properties for years and buys blighted properties at sheriff’s sales. During the past 10 years he’s bought 22 properties in Darbyville to restore and renovate as well improve the community.
Steward said he’s been doing the same thing in Circleville such as the old Pizza Hut building on US 23 that he remodeled it for use as a professional building.
“I try to get properties that are run down to make them better,” he said.
Steward said though the I.O.O.F Building needed some work, it is in pretty good shape.
“It was pretty much get the electric on, turn the heating and cooling on, ceiling tiles too,” he said.
Steward said he’s constructing offices in part of the building and renovating the building’s exterior window and doors.
“Going forward, I’m going to try to get this building back to the way it was,” he said. “That’s our goal is to get it back to the original as best as we can.”
The I.O.O.F. Building was built before 1855 and took its present form in 1859, according to the Pickaway County Historical Society.
The building is almost at the center of the circular earthworks, from which Circleville was named. It was the second three-story building built in the city’s center after the squaring.
Columbia Lodge, No. 32 I.O.O.F of Circleville, instituted in 1844, purchased the block and in 1880, the property was valued at $20,000, “being one of the finest locations for business in the city. The lodge building is an ornament to the city, and with few exceptions, will compare favorably with any in the state,” according to a history of the county.
Though no leases have been signed, Steward said he talked to people (retail/professional) who are interested in leasing space on the first floor and possibly more space. He said there will not be a restaurant on the property.
Steward said the second floor was framed out for six apartments, but that space needs some work. He said the third floor too needs some work; six loft apartments – 18-foot high ceilings. Steward said if he does decide to renovate/restore the upper levels, he will probably start with the third floor.
“I have no plans to do anything (upstairs) right now,” he said. “I don’t know what the feasibility is for apartments in Circleville right now. I think there is a market someday, but I don’t know if it’s today. I’m one of those guys – I’m real cautious – so I want to make sure I have clients that want to be downtown before I go and do all this.”
Steward said it is important to give back to the community. He buys a whole truckload of food for the food bank.
“In business, you have to figure out how to give back to the community,” he said.
Praising Steve Gary’s influence on his life about the paying it forward and the importance of giving back, Steward quoted the local banker as saying, “’You won’t know how you get it back, but you’ll get it back tenfold.’ I do believe that. People need help and not everyone is as fortunate as us. So one of the things I always try to do is help the community.”
Steward said the I.O.O.F building has been empty for 12 years.
“Something needed to happen to this building no matter who bought it, but it needed to happen,” he said. “It wasn’t an ugly building. It wasn’t a bad building and it’s not really in disrepair – it’s just that something needed to be active on that corner.”
