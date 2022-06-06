CIRCLEVILLE — Logan Elm School District has received $97,975 in funding that will be used to upgrade safety within the district.
The money was a part of $4.8 million in grants to nearly 100 Ohio schools across the state in 27 counties fromOhio's K-12 School Safety Grant Program.
Logan Elm was the only school in Pickaway County to receive funding.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine launched the program through the Ohio School Safety Center to help local schools with costly safety upgrades to their buildings.
“I care deeply about every child in Ohio, and this will help ensure that more students are learning in an environment where they can feel safe and secure,” said Governor DeWine. “Today's kids are tomorrow's leaders, and we applaud the school districts that are proactively looking for ways to protect both their students and staff."
Funds will be used to cover expenses associated with physical security enhancements such as security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, and visitor badging systems.
Tim Williams, Logan Elm Superintendent, said the district was honored to be awarded the grant that will help provide another safety measure for students, even as the district transitions to the new school building.
"In the fall Marsha Waidelich, Director of Student Services, and School Resource Officer Deputy Phil Relli looked at needs in the district to improve safety," Williams said. "With our new building opening in a year, we wanted to ensure, if we were awarded the grant, the funds could be used for upgrades that would benefit the district during the 2022-2023 school year and beyond. With that in mind, the grant was written to install new security cameras in McDowell Middle School and in the parking lot areas of our facilities on Tarlton Road. The system will be compatible with the system in the new school.
"I would like to credit Mrs. Waidelich from her work on this grant and writing the grant. Her efforts secured nearly $100,000 for our community."