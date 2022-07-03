Mark Bidwell, who along with wife Lori owns Mega Bites, a local food truck, talked about the evolution and growing popularity of food trucks during a recent meeting of Circleville Noon Rotary. Pictured are Rotarian Gary Montgomery, and Mark and Lori Bidwell.
Circleville's Noon Rotary Club learned more about the food truck business from Mega Bites' owners Mark and Lori Bidwell during Thursday's weekly meeting at the Watt Street Tavern.
In their early years, food trucks were mostly found tucked away in alleys and side-lots, but they are now common at weddings, family reunions, graduations and other special occasions, Mark Bidwell said.
Though the Bidwells contemplated opening a restaurant once upon a time, they discovered that preparing food on-site at events offered them more opportunities and flexibility. Although they prepare many different types of food to match the needs of the venue they are located, Mark said his "Mega Mac Stack," a grilled macaroni and cheese sandwich is their most popular food item.
And did you know that Mark, one half of the concessionaire extraordinaire Bidwell team, is the city auditor for Circleville? Yep. Bidwell is cost conscious by trade, which is why Mega Bites' offers affordable prices that don't give folks sticker shock.
Want to find Mega Bites will be next, then check out their Facebook page which has a menu that includes all sorts of things from chicken bites to hotdogs and hamburgers.
In other Rotary news, Tony Chamberlain and David Crawford split a year as president due to someone in the line of succession stepping down. Chamberlain was president during the 2020-21 Rotary year. This dynamic duo shared year 21-22 to fill the void. Crawford will remain president for 22-23.
"Tony was very instrumental in getting the club through the pandemic," Crawford said. "We didn't meet in person for months and he developed Zoom meetings to keep members engaged. It would not have been an easy task for anyone else."
In other Rotary news, Allison Catlos joined Rotary as did the Circleville Herald's editor who assisted Crawford with writing this news story about Rotary. Catlos is principal of New Hope Christian Academy here in Circleville. Her husband is a local dentist.