SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — Pickaway County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Mount Sterling man Wednesday for drug trafficking and weapons charges.
Steven T. Nott, 22, was charged with possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, carrying concealed weapons, and weapons under disability, all charges are felonies. Case remains under investigation by the PCSO.
PCSO received a call Wednesday about a vehicle which was swerving all over the roadway on US Rt 23 in the area of South Bloomfield. Chief Ken McCoy of South Bloomfield Police Department located the vehicle west of the village on SR 316. The vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation.
The driver, later identified as Nott, allegedly gave false information as to his identity to Deputy Ed Moore and Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey on the scene. Based upon probable cause a search was conducted of the vehicle. Suspected crystal methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, and other items of drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle, according to the PCSO.
Nott was placed under arrest and taken to the Pickaway County Jail without incident.
"I would like to thank the citizen who made the call about the reckless driving as well as Chief McCoy for his assistance today. He would also encourage everyone to call the Sheriff’s Office when they see reckless or impaired driving," Sheriff Hafey said.
