WILLIAMSPORT — Westfall High School’s Class of 2022 celebrated a milestone May 27 at the school.

Mustangs’ Band performed the National Anthem followed by Student Body President Connor Van Dine leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Senior Address was offered by Honor graduates Olivia Barnes, Claire Latham and Madison Brown, who have the highest overall grade point average.

Board of Education President Sean Ruth gave a speech before the diplomas were presented to the Mustangs’ 107 seniors.

More about this graduation ceremony will appear in Tuesday’s edition.

