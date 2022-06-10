Westfall High School’s 107 seniors received their diplomas Friday, May 17 at the school.
Congratulations to Mustangs’ Class of 2022.
WILLIAMSPORT — Westfall High School’s Class of 2022 celebrated a milestone May 27 at the school.
Mustangs’ Band performed the National Anthem followed by Student Body President Connor Van Dine leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Senior Address was offered by Honor graduates Olivia Barnes, Claire Latham and Madison Brown, who have the highest overall grade point average.
Board of Education President Sean Ruth gave a speech before the diplomas were presented to the Mustangs’ 107 seniors.
More about this graduation ceremony will appear in Tuesday’s edition.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.