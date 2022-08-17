CIRCLEVILLE — One of the parents charged with involuntary manslaughter following the death of a toddler has pleaded guilty in Pickaway Court of Common Pleas.
Brianna E. Roush, 27, of Circleville was convicted of one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of attempted involuntary manslaughter. She was sentenced to 19 to 24 ½ years in prison.
According to the Circleville Police Department, on Sunday, Jan. 16, CPD received a call from OhioHealth Berger Hospital about a child in the emergency department who was not breathing.
That child’s sibling was also brought in and was sick and vomiting. After the call, officers responded and after life-saving measures, the 20-month-old child was pronounced dead.
The three year old was examined and closely monitored throughout the evening before being released to family members.
In a press release, CPD said during the course of the investigation, it was discovered that both children had ingested fentanyl at the family’s apartment, located in the 100 block of West High Street in Circleville.
CPD then conducted a search warrant at the residence where CPD allegedly discovered multiple items that came back positive for fentanyl and acetylfentanyl.
Upon speaking to the parents of the child, CPD said they both admitted to using and selling illicit narcotics, such as fentanyl and crack cocaine. They were unaware of how the children acquired the fentanyl.
Arrested and charged were Roush and Nicholas D. Lee, 25, both of Circleville. Lee and Roush both were charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; attempted involuntary manslaughter, a second-degree felony; two counts each of child endangering, a third-degree felony; trafficking in fentanyl, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony.
Lee’s case is still pending.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.