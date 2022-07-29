CIRCLEVILLE — When Partners For Paws hosted its annual Welcome Back fundraiser, the event brought in a big crowd of animal lovers who contributed nearly $8,000 to the cause.
Partners For Paws fundraisers always make a difference in the lives of homeless dogs residing at the Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter.
“Thanks to Paws, all the dogs receive their vaccines. If they are sick or injured, they go to a veterinarian for treatment courtesy of paws,” Partners For Paws of Pickaway County President JoEllen Jacobs said about the fundraiser held July 23 at AMVETS. “Paws has contributed funds for new flooring, appliances when needed and many other costs the facility has needed over the years as paws felt helping with the facility in turn helped the lives of the dogs.”
Pickaway County Dog Warden Ron Custer praised the group's dedication to supporting the shelter.
"The partnership that we have with Partners for Paws is something that goes just beyond words," he said. "Their dedication to hold events such as the wine tasting, and the upcoming marathon, just to name a couple, shows that their dedication to supporting the shelter is truly from the heart."
Custer said the resources provided by Partners for Paws not only helps in the field of medical care that our dogs require, but are also used in other areas, such as to improve the living conditions within the shelter itself. He said for instance, the group just purchased 21 brand new outdoor kennels that will be going into the new outdoor shelter/pavillion, that is scheduled to be built, starting next week.
"It seems that they are always looking for new ways to raise funds and direct people to our shelter and that truly is a blessing," he said.
Paws' event hosted about 80 different Chinese Raffle items, along with a diverse selection of Silent Auction and Live Auction items. Jacobs thanked the auctioneer who made the evening go smoothly.
“Thanks to Ernie Weaver, auctioneer, Paws' live auction was the best since we began in 2011,” Jacobs said. “Ernie not only entertained Paws guests, he encouraged Paws guests in competitive bidding.”
Jacobs said the Picture Perfect Photo Booth generated a lot of guest pictures and the Manchester Winery offered the opportunity to sample wine.
“Some wore funny hats, large eye glasses & other types of costume items making their pictures priceless,” she said. “You knew Manchester wine was enjoyed when you looked around the room and saw pyramids built from stemmed wine glasses — Don't jiggle the table guys.”
Jacobs praised the volunteers who made the gala event a Paws’ sensation.
“Partners For Paws is very fortunate to have a wonderful group of volunteers,” Jacobs said. “Paws volunteers worked most of the day Friday setting up the venue at AMVETS. They also worked all Saturday evening keeping the different activities running smoothly.”
Circleville Herald Editor Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com