CIRCLEVILLE — Wednesday was Veterans Day at the Pickaway County Fair and more than 150 veterans showed up for their free entry and meal.
The event was part of outreach by the Pickaway County Veteran's Service Office, which is located normally at 141 W. Main Street in Circleville at the Pickaway County Annex. The operation moved to the pavilion between Heritage Hall and the Amphitheater inside the Pickaway County Agriculture and Event Center.
Margi Pettibone, Pickaway County Veterans Service Office Executive director, said it was good to be at the fair to connect with local veterans.
"It's a wonderful opportunity to make contact with veterans who don't know we're here and to reach out to them to let them know how we can help them," she said.
Veteran’s Service was consulting with veterans, handing out brochures with information and even had some takeaways for the local veterans to take home after they were finished at the fair.
"We did it last year and I think we fed 142 vets and this year we're already over 150," Pettibone said.
Todd Huffman, Pickaway County Veterans Service Office Assistant Director, thanked the fair board, specifically director Randy Smith, for helping make the event possible.
"It's a great opportunity to let them know our office is in the area and it's a great opportunity to give them the appreciation they deserve," Huffman, who is a veteran himself, said. "It's a great venue for this, there's a tent set up, Corky Que is serving the food and [Smith] really puts his heart into this to make it happen.
This is a great opportunity for us to get out in the community and let our local veterans know what opportunities we have and to give our thanks."
Huffman acknowledged that outreach is one of their major activities because when veterans leave the service they're not given direct information to their local veterans service office.
"We try to get out in the media, use our social media pages and our own website, Pickawayvets.com," he said. "We try to get out and events like this really help us get in front of the vets."