CIRCLEVILLE —The Pickaway County Fair opened Sunday night, on Father’s Day, to much fanfare with the first “normal” fair since the renovation a few years ago.
Pickaway County Fair Board President Von Cremeans, who got choked up during his brief remarks, welcomed everyone to the fair.
“It’s going to be a good one,” he said. “We’ve never had a normal fair.”
Christy Pence, fair volunteer and master of ceremonies for the opening ceremonies highlighted some of the new events of the fair including Senior Day on June 21 and Veterans Day on June 22 where seniors and veterans will have free entry into the fair on their respective days.
Pence also highlighted the new online ticketing where people can purchase their tickets to the fair through the fair’s website ahead of the visit to the gate, in addition to the kiosks at the gate.
In addition, Pence spoke about the food drive being held for the Pickaway County Emergency Clearing House and the Ashville Food Pantry. The top five 4-H clubs by weight will win prize money. As of 6 p.m. Monday night almost 250 lbs. of food had already been donated, the bulk of it by three clubs, Squeaks and Squeals with 54.6 lbs, Future Farmers of Monroe with 58 lbs. and Darby Fine and Dandy with 110 lbs.
Pence also announced the additional overflowing parking including using the Circleville Middle School Parking lot that will be open starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 4 p.m. daily. Pickaway County Community Action will be using their busses to shuttle people from that lot to the front gate.
“This community should be super proud of what this group accomplishes and every decision is led by what is best for our youth, our community, our exhibitors to showcase agriculture in Pickaway County,” Pence said. “[Cremeans] reported at the last board meeting that the stress level has been refreshingly low and that’s because this is the first normal fair we’ve had at these buildings. Here we are, we’ve finally arrived.”
Maykala Robinson, president of the Pickaway County Junior Fair Board, spoke briefly and called serving on the fair board a “huge privilege and humbling experience.”
“I’m extremely proud of the hard work the junior fair board members have put in over the last several months to the fair,” Robinson said.
Pickaway County Commissioners Jay Wippel and Harold Henson spoke at the ceremonies.
“I think this is what we envisioned when we went down this path in 2015,” Wippel said of the fairgrounds and the amount of people at the opening ceremonies. “We have almost a full stands and beautiful facilities. We can’t ask for anything more. We’re very proud and we hope the community is proud.”
Wippel announced the phase two of the renovation to the fairgrounds which include a second entrance to the west side, putting in a second building that will replace the Ankrom building that will also include some additional meeting and rental space.
“We’ve been five years with the facilities and we are starting on phase two facilities now and we have some displays up in heritage hall we’d like you to look at,” Wippel said. “We’d like to have your input. This amphitheater, as an example, we had suggestion boxes and someone put in a piece of paper saying what about an amphitheater. Who knew what we could have. Those are the types of ideas we’re looking for.”
Henson, joking that they “can’t leave well enough alone” thanked the fair board for their cooperation and keeping their word as the project was underway.
“We stuck our necks out and we had faith in the [fair board members] and we didn’t get our heads lopped off,” he said. “The fair board members did what they said they were going to do and it’s been a wonderful relationship. I thank you for the previous 51 weeks you’ve put in. It takes a lot everyday and we have a lot of faith in [the fair board] otherwise we wouldn’t be talking about phase two.”
State Rep. Brian Stewart, who was a commissioner during much of the construction of the project before running for state office, said it was the biggest crowd he’d ever seen at the Pickaway County Fair.
“I get to go to other counties, I was confident at what we had here, but people now talk about the Pickaway County Fair in a way that you should all be proud of,” he said. “The [fair board] are a huge driver of why that is. I don’t know of anyone in the county or in Ohio that works harder for no money than these folks.”
Also during the opening ceremonies Steve Barthelmas and Randy Smith, fair board members, presented Raymond Russell with the 2022 friend of the fair award.
The award annually recognizes “individuals or groups that dedicate themselves to help the fair through their commitment and extraordinary above and beyond service.”
Smith explained why they chose Russell.
“Raymond is an air force veteran, spent 33 years working at Dupont and along the way spent 15 years on the fair board,” Smith said. “”No is not in his vocabulary. He spent summer weekends mowing grass and the fairgrounds was like a second home. He contributed to everything going on. After fair board burnout, he became known as the cookie man and making them for any group. He donated close to 4 million cookies.”