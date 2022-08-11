Pickaway County Jr. Fair Market Swine Show

Results from the Jr. Market Swine Show from the Pickaway County Fair for 2022:
Gilts:
Class 1
1st Place – Makayla Fannin
2nd Place – Jake Jones
3rd Place – Brooke Brown
4th Place – Brock Hines
5th Place – Colton Shea
6th Place – Bailey Grady
7th Place – Nicholas Mason
8th Place – Holden Miles
9th Place – Wyatt Grady
Class 2
1st Place – Kylee Bartoe
2nd Place – Hadley Cunningham
3rd Place – Alivia Green
4th Place – Morgan Kearney
5th Place – Emma Noecker
6th Place – Abby Pontius
7th Place – Hayden Wallace
8th Place – Stacey Goldsmith
9th Place – Lane Musselman
10th Place – Jaden Towler
11th Place – Shelby Gibson
Class 3
1st Place – Belle Williams
2nd Place – Brianna Helser
3rd Place – Ellie Black
4th Place – Kylee Pontius
5th Place – Aubree Holbrook
6th Place – Kiser Cassidy
7th Place – Carlee Belford
8th Place – Jaleigh Polly
9th Place – Jackson Sturgeon
Class 4
1st Place – Hadley Cunningham
2nd Place – Carson Summers
3rd Place – Garret Summers
4th Place – Kayla Kolesar
5th Place – William Green
6th Place – Drake Reynolds
7th Place – Levi Alphin
8th Place – Olivia Walker
9th Place – Jaron Towler
10th Place – Avery Hines
11th Place – Gage Thompson
Class 5
1st Place – Megan Smith-McCarley
2nd Place – Jase Thompson
3rd Place – Mason McFarland
4th Place – Brody Weiler
5th Place – Madyson List
6th Place – Mason Wallace
7th Place – Dominick Bush
8th Place – Olivia Havens
9th Place – Sy Cassidy
10th Place – Landon Krysty
11th Place – Cory Avery
Class 6
1st Place – Elaina Stephens
2nd Place – Lucas Thompson
3rd Place – Rylan Writsel
4th Place – Mason Reisinger
5th Place – Laney Schmidt
6th Place – Claire Alphin
7th Place – Aubrey Helser
8th Place – Landon Krysty
9th Place – Weston Smith
Class 7
1st Place – Peyton Cooksey
2nd Place – Morgan Reisinger
3rd Place – Peyton Weiler
4th Place – Coen Weiler
5th Place – Rush Writsel
6th Place – Trent Hedrick
7th Place – Jackson Happ
8th Place – Calvin Videkovich
9th Place – Nicholas Mason
Class 8
1st Place – Elaina Stephens
2nd Place – Lauren Cochenour
3rd Place – Morgan Reisinger
4th Place – Landon Helser
5th Place – Ryan Avery
6th Place – Reese Writsel
7th Place – Andrew Dilley
8th Place – Bridget Hartley
9th Place – Mackenzie Gillilan
10th Place – Andrew Brill
Class 9
1st Place – Isabel Stevens
2nd Place – Logan Schmidt
3rd Place – Jaylyn Wippel
4th Place – Landin Carr
5th Place – Nathan Videkovich
6th Place – Lane Myers
7th Place – Danielle Woodrow
8th Place – Hunter McCoy
9th Place – Riley Morrison
Grand Champion Gilt – Megan Smith-McCarley, Scioto Sassafras (Tag # 72)
Reserve Champion Gilt – Elaina Stephens, Washington Hill Climbers (Tag # 162)
3rd Gilt – Belle Williams, Pickaway Bandits (Tag # 270)
4th Gilt – Kylee Bartoe, Scioto Livestock (Tag # 172)
5th Gilt – Lauren Cochenour, Walnut Wonder Workers (Tag # 187)
Barrows:
Class 1
1st Place – Peyton Weiler
2nd Place – Madison Kearney
3rd Place – Aubree Holbrook
4th Place – Braylin Ocasio
5th Place – Nathan Videkovich
6th Place – Brianna Stebelton
7th Place – Jaden Towler
8th Place – Colton Shea
9th Place – Bailey Grady
10th Place – Holden Miles
11th Place – Liam Stir
Class 2
1st Place – Coen Weiler
2nd Place - Kylee Bartoe
3rd Place - Blaine Videkovich
4th Place - Bowen Redman
5th Place - Chloe Foster
6th Place - Kayla Kolesar
7th Place - Olivia Havens
8th Place - Johnathon Noecker
9th Place - Jackson Sturgeon
10th Place – Jaron Towler
11th Place – Liam Stir
Class 3
1st Place – Landen Russell
2nd Place – Bo Williams
3rd Place – Jaylyn Wippel
4th Place – Makayla Fannin
5th Place – Arianna Miles
6th Place – Kaleb Fannin
7th Place – Jase Thompson
8th Place – Kenzington Younkin
9th Place – Taylor Helser
10th Place – Arianna Miles
11th Place – Colton Crosby
Class 4
1st Place - Brody Weiler
2nd Place – William Green
3rd Place – Calvin Videkovich
4th Place – Lucas Thompson
5th Place – Ava Waters
6th Place – Cory Avery
7th Place – James Corbyn Hart
8th Place – Brayden Dixon
9th Place – Johnathon Noecker
10th Place – Tanner Goldsmith
11th Place – Connor Ocasio
Class 5
1st Place – Madison Kearney
2nd Place – Karley Richard
3rd Place – Emma Noecker
4th Place – Austin Holbrook
5th Place – Karley Richard
6th Place – Jake Jones
7th Place – Sy Cassidy
8th Place – Bridget Hartley
9th Place – Audrey Wallace
10th Place – Alivia Green
11th Place – Brayden Gygi
Class 6
1st Place – Megan Smith-McCarley
2nd Place – Dalton Bush
3rd Place – Owen Cotton
4th Place – Abby Pontius
5th Place – Chloe Foster
6th Place – Bowen Redman
7th Place – Luke Goldsmith
8th Place – Olivia Walker
9th Place – Wyatt Grady
10th Place – Brinleigh Gygi
Class 7
1st Place – Logan Patterson
2nd Place – Molly Black
3rd Place - Danielle Woodrow
4th Place – Landin Carr
5th Place – Rylan Writsel
6th Place – Wesley Henderson
7th Place – Ryan Avery
8th Place – Kenzington Younkin
9th Place – Logan Schmidt
10th Place – Mackenzie Gillilan
Class 8
1st Place – Owen Russell
2nd Place – Colton Bartoe
3rd Place – Mason Reisinger
4th Place – Hayden Wallace
5th Place – Carson Summers
6th Place - Isaac Stevens
7th Place – Kennedy Younkin
8th Place – Sophie Binkley
9th Place – Jackson Happ
10th Place – Taylyn Smith
Class 9
1st Place – Garret Summers
2nd Place – Ellie Black
3rd Place – Blake Summers
4th Place – Kylee Pontius
5th Place – Maci Kearney
6th Place – Claire Alphin
7th Place – Colton Brungarth
8th Place – Levi Alphin
9th Place – Carlee Belford
10th Place – Kathryn Reynard
11th Place – Shelby Gibson
Class 10
1st Place – Mason McFarland
2nd Place – Isabel Stevens
3rd Place – Madyson List
4th Place – Peyton Cooksey
5th Place – Brock Hines
6th Place – Case Brown
7th Place – Landon Helser
8th Place – Dominick Bush
9th Place – Avery Hines
10th Place – Drake Reynolds
11th Place – Sadie Binkley
12th Place – Hannah Marion
Class 11
1st Place – Morgan Kearney
2nd Place – Belle Williams
3rd Place – Owen Russell
4th Place – Reese Writsel
5th Place – Trent Hedrick
6th Place – Maci Kearney
7th Place – Mason Wallace
8th Place – Aubrey Helser
9th Place – Andrew Dilley
10th Place – Kathryn Reynard
11th Place – Grant Goldsmith
12th Place – Hannah Marion
Class 12
1st Place – Logan Patterson
2nd Place – Lauren Cochenour
3rd Place – Destiny Reed
4th Place – Boone Cline
5th Place – Case Brown
6th Place – Cole Dixon
7th Place – Ethan Black
8th Place – Shailyn Goldsmith
9th Place – Kiser Cassidy
10th Place – Logan Brungarth
11th Place – Camille Myers
Class 13
1st Place – Landen Russell
2nd Place – Destiny Reed
3rd Place – Owen Cotton
4th Place – Brianna Helser
5th Place – Rush Writsel
6th Place – Taylor Helser
7th Place – Sophie Binkley
8th Place – Riley Morrison
9th Place – Lane Musselman
10th Place – Savannah Binkley
Grand Champion Barrow – Logan Patterson, Pickaway Bandits (tag #204)
Reserve Champion Barrow – Lauren Cochenour, Walnut Wonder Workers (tag #186)
3rd Barrow – Landen Russell, Washington Hill Climbers (tag #2)
4th Barrow – Owen Russell, Washington Hill Climbers (tag #1)
5th Barrow – Colton Bartoe, Scioto Livestock (tag #173)
Pickaway County Born & Raised Champion – Lauren Cochenour,
Walnut Wonder Workers (tag #186)
Pickaway County Born & Raised Reserve Champion – Elaina Stephens,
Washington Hill Climbers (tag #162)
Overall Grand Champion Market Hog – Logan Patterson, Pickaway Bandits (tag #204)
Overall Reserve Champion Market Hog – Lauren Cochenour,
Walnut Wonder Workers (tag #186)
3rd Overall – Megan Smith-McCarley, Scioto Sassafras (tag #172)
4th Overall – Elaina Stephens, Washington Hill Climbers (tag #162)
5th Overall – Landon Russell, Washington Hill Climbers (tag #2)