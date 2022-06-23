Pickaway People: Many of our pioneers were veterans

Joel Stump, the son of John Jacob and Eva Barbara Strasser Stump was born in Albany Township, Berks County, Pennsylvania on April 11, 1784. His birth came the same year as the close of the Revolutionary War, in which his father fought. Joel and his siblings grew up listening to talks of the Battles of Brunswick and the taking of Burgoyne and Cornwallis.
With his parents and other family members Joel came to Saltcreek Township in 1802. Joel was married to his second cousin, Catharine Stumpf, a daughter of Conrad Stumpf. Conrad was also a soldier of the Revolution and had received a patent for Section 24 (616 acres) in Saltcreek Township.
In this new land, with the American independence fresh on everyone’s mind, life must have held much promise. However, we were not yet done with the British and in 1812 war was again declared by Congress. The Brits were invading from Canada near the Great Lakes. They also burned several buildings in Washington D. C., including the Capitol and the White House.
Each state was to have a militia where local men aged 18 to 35 were to be drafted and equipped for fighting. Many had no uniforms or weapons and were ill equipped for war. Each soldier drafted was given an allowance for a gun, a bayonet, uniform, powder and shot etc.
An Auditor’s report shows “Joel Stump, a private of Capt. Samuel Lybrand’s Co. of 1st Ohio Militia entered on the 28th day of July, 1813 and served until the 6th day of September, 1813.” Pension records show he was drafted at Pickaway County and discharged at Circleville.
Catharina died in 1824 and Joel married Barbara Hoey. Joel passed the remainder of his life as a farmer and stockman. He did live to see the great conflict of the American Civil War, dying in 1868.
Barbara filed a claim for a widow’s pension for service in the War of 1812. She died on August 22, 1878 and the claim was rejected on the ground of the death of the claimant. Their daughter Mary applied for the pension and a note found on another paper stated: “The above named claimant died August 22, 1878 (Barbara). You may therefore take her name from your files. Hurry up Mary Stump’s claim or she will be dead also. She is pretty old.”
Mary would have been 62 at the time. She did not die until 1892.
Darlene Weaver is thedirector of the Pickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.