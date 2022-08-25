Pickaway People: Probate cases

Circleville businessman Joseph S. Wilkes operated a lumber yard where he ordered siding, lumber, scantling, and flooring from Cleveland and Maryland to sell to his customers. Nails, spikes and screws were obtained from Curl & McAllister.
At his death Nov. 3, 1857, his assets listed 7 pages of accounts due him, 4 pages of notes due him and lumber and sundries at his store. His total estate amounted to $46,064.90. Distributions to sons Joseph and John are shown.
Joseph S. Wilkes, a Circleville business man, died in Pickaway County on November 3, 1857. He was 42 years old and buried in Forest Cemetery.
Wanting to find out more about him the obituary books at the Genealogy Library were checked. There was no record of his death in these books so we looked at his estate. While it is not a replacement for an obituary, there is much to be learned about a person from their estate papers.
Wilkes owned Lots 1, 75, 76, 131, 132, 2, and 3 in Circleville. He bought clothes from Wolfley & Schulze and wore suspenders. Buttons, trim and collars were purchased from Delaplane & Darst, while ties and shirts were obtained from D. W. Hollenbeck.
After Joseph’s death a guardian was appointed for his son Joseph, a minor, and he paid tuition and other school items to the Greenway Boarding School in Springfield.
A monument was purchased through the estate for Mary Elizabeth, the daughter of Joseph S. and Harriet Wilkes, who died age 13 years and 6 months. Another receipt showed payment for Harriet, the daughter of Joseph and Harriet, age 2 years 11 months.
Kitchen and canning supplies were purchased by Wilkes’ wife. He had an account at the store of Thomas Hamilton for repair of boots and shoes. Another bill for repair of clothing was submitted by Eliza Stall. Wilkes ordered four loads of wood before his death. He smoked cigars. He subscribed to several papers and advertised in a couple of them. He bought oysters from A. Beach. He owned a gun and purchased powder, shot and caps.
Purchases at Weils store included brandy, segars (bill spelling), ale, whiskey, lobsters, and side meat. Crackers, cakes and bread were bought from Duncan & Boyer. Samuel D. Turney was the family doctor and drugs were obtained along with ointments and lard oil for the lamps from Fickardt Drug Store.
One dozen chairs and one stand were repaired for the family. Ice cream, candy, and oranges were purchased from G. F. Wittich. They boarded John Gibson and William Johnson and included meals in the amount charged. Mrs. Wilkes had her hats made by M. E. Bailey.
