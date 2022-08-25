Pickaway People: Probate cases

Circleville businessman Joseph S. Wilkes operated a lumber yard where he ordered siding, lumber, scantling, and flooring from Cleveland and Maryland to sell to his customers. Nails, spikes and screws were obtained from Curl & McAllister.

At his death Nov. 3, 1857, his assets listed 7 pages of accounts due him, 4 pages of notes due him and lumber and sundries at his store. His total estate amounted to $46,064.90. Distributions to sons Joseph and John are shown.

Joseph S. Wilkes, a Circleville business man, died in Pickaway County on November 3, 1857. He was 42 years old and buried in Forest Cemetery.

