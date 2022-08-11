Archie: he’s been at the shelter since 7-10-22 / he’s around 2 years old / not neutered / up to date on shots / we unfortunately don’t know much about Archie due to him not being here very long / If you have other dogs we strongly recommend bring your pet to do a meet and greet before adopting him and if you have kids. He’s a pit mix / found as a stray
Baby Yoda: he’s been at the shelter since 10-4-21 / he’s around 2 years old / neutered / up to date on shots / good with kids / he’s picky with other dogs. That being said if you have other dogs we strongly recommend bring your pet to do a meet and greet before adopting him / he’s a pit mix / found as a stray
Bruno: he’s been at the shelter since 4-11-22 / he’s around 3 years old / not neutered / up to date on shots / if you have kids we recommend you to bring them in to do a meet and greet with Bruno / no cats or other dogs / he’s a pit mix / found as a stray
Lexa: she’s was found as a stray on 7-10-18 and was adopted and gone for 3 1/2 years before being surrendered back to the shelter due to change in lifestyle / she’s around 4 years old / not spayed / up to date on shots / good with kids / she’s picky with other dogs. That being said if you have other dogs we strongly recommend bring your pet to do a meet and greet before adopting her / she’s a mix breed
MinPin: she’s been at the shelter since 1-05-22 / she’s around 4 years old / spayed / up to date on shots / no kids, dogs or cats / she was adopted once and returned due to temperament issues / she’s a minpin mix / found as a stray
AJ: he’s been at the shelter since 10-5-20 and he’s around 5 years old / neutered / up to date on shots / he needs a home with no cats or other dogs / he’s a pit mix / found as a stray
Archie: he’s been at the shelter since 7-10-22 / he’s around 2 years old / not neutered / up to date on shots / we unfortunately don’t know much about Archie due to him not being here very long / If you have other dogs we strongly recommend bring your pet to do a meet and greet before adopting him and if you have kids. He’s a pit mix / found as a stray
Baby Yoda: he’s been at the shelter since 10-4-21 / he’s around 2 years old / neutered / up to date on shots / good with kids / he’s picky with other dogs. That being said if you have other dogs we strongly recommend bring your pet to do a meet and greet before adopting him / he’s a pit mix / found as a stray
Bruno: he’s been at the shelter since 4-11-22 / he’s around 3 years old / not neutered / up to date on shots / if you have kids we recommend you to bring them in to do a meet and greet with Bruno / no cats or other dogs / he’s a pit mix / found as a stray
Lexa: she’s was found as a stray on 7-10-18 and was adopted and gone for 3 1/2 years before being surrendered back to the shelter due to change in lifestyle / she’s around 4 years old / not spayed / up to date on shots / good with kids / she’s picky with other dogs. That being said if you have other dogs we strongly recommend bring your pet to do a meet and greet before adopting her / she’s a mix breed
Buddy: he’s been at the shelter since 5-04-22 / he’s around 2 years old / not neutered / up to date on shots / good with kids, dogs, cats / he’s a pit mix / found as a stray
Charlie: he’s been at the shelter since 6-25-22 and he’s around 3 years old / not neutered / up to date on shots / good with kids, dogs , cats / he’s a mix breed / found as a stray
MinPin: she’s been at the shelter since 1-05-22 / she’s around 4 years old / spayed / up to date on shots / no kids, dogs or cats / she was adopted once and returned due to temperament issues / she’s a minpin mix / found as a stray
Sparky: he’s been at the shelter since 4-13-22 / he’s around 2 years old / not neutered / up to date on shots / good with kids / no cats or other dogs / he’s a pit mix / found as a stray.
Maybe head out to the Pickaway County Dog Shelter to adopt a pet today!
Shelter is open Monday and Wednesday- Saturday 11 AM - 4 PM; Closed Sunday and Tuesday but available by appointment; only Closed on all Holidays. Shelter is located at 21253 Ringgold Southern Rd, Circleville.
All the dogs at the shelter will leave vaccinated and the shelter deworms the animal every four weeks; also some are spayed and neutered. If they are not, foks will be given a voucher for $125 towards getting them fixed. Each dog will leave with everything you need to start off including food, treats, toys, leash and collar, will also include your 2022 Dog Tags. All adopters that are interested in our pit bull breeds will need to come into the shelter and fill out a adoption application and if approved, it will cost $90 cash or check. All other breeds will be $65 cash or check. If you rent where you live, a rental form will need to be filled out before you can adopt.
For more information about these amazing animals, contact the dog shelter at (740) 474-3741
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.