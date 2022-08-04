Pickaway Places: Ashville - samples of history

By 1906 it had grown to 800. In an article preparedby Karyn Brown for the Pickaway Quarterly she credits the arrival in 1874 of the Scioto Valley Railway as a boost to the town’s economy. It was followed in 1903 by the arrival of the Scioto Valley Traction line.
With transportation and shipping a plus for the town, things like entertainment and conveniences for the traveler were important. In 1880 the Ashville Hotel had been built along with all kinds of stores and shops to entice the public to come to town. Dr. Charles Steward opened Steward’s Opera House in 1886. Its occupancy was around 500 people. Professionals opened offices and churches were being built to guide the wayward.
In 1880 the village became incorporated, annexation was taking place and new tracts of land were being laid out for sale and the building of new homes. The village council first met in the basement of a harness shop. W. E. Julian was the first mayor and D. E. Julian was the first clerk. The Citizens Bank opened in 1894 and the Ashville Bank followed in 1906.
The newspaper of the town was the Ashville Enterprise, started in 1882. By 1896 another paper, The Recorder, came to town and soon a merged with the Enterprise. This paper later became the Pickaway County News.
Basketball games were played in the second floor room of Messick’s Hall. Ashville High School was the champion team during the years 1915 thru 1917.
The unique traffic light of T. A. Boor and the annual 4th of July festivities have become synonymous with the town, as well as their well known Small Town Museum.
Clarification: In my article last week I stated that only two Salt Creek Township schools remain. I have been told that the Weitsel School on Armstrong Road is still there. It was made into a residence, had an addition attached and the whole building is now covered with siding. The front part of the house facing Armstrong Road contains the school. Thank you A. S. for this information.
Darlene Weaver is thedirector of the Pickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library.
