Pickaway Places: Circleville Athletic Club - How they came to be

Several young men of Circleville conceived the idea of a social club with comfortable quarters and entertainments for its members.
This popular idea was the subject of a meeting on March 26, 1897 and the idea found favor with those attending. Soon thereafter the Young Men’s Club of Circleville was established with nineteen charter members. The newly formed club met in the rooms of the Good Templars. Their members increased.
Not long after their formation they decided to change their name to the Cosmopolitan Comites of Circleville or C.C.C. The rather adolescent members decided an initiation was necessary and soon increased interest saw nightly revels.
In the summer of 1897 the club moved to the Helwagen-Herrnstein building and athletics became the focus of the group. The name was again changed to the Circleville Athletic Club or the C.A.C.
By October, 1898 the club moved to the entire third floor of Peck’s Hall. It had been remodeled and was arranged with all the appliances of a well equipped gymnasium, an elegant reading room, a billiard and pool room and a bath room supplied with hot and cold showers. Old gold and purple were chosen as the official colors.
Street carnivals, athletics, races, pyrotechnics and plays and other presentations kept the club alive and well for many years. The club moved once again to East Main Street where it saw it’s demise. The building was located near the Second National Bank and has since been torn down.
Darlene Weaver is thedirector of the Pickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library.
