Pickaway Places: Historical and Genealogical Library holds unique collection of records.

Cemetery records, family histories, birth and death records, atlases, and books about pioneers are usually found in a Genealogical Library.
Many have military records, directories and church and school records. Pickaway has these plus photos of military veterans, photographs of church members, school census records, over 200 years of obituaries, Bible records, and all known cemetery records for our county and many other counties.
What makes our library is that we also hold records from the courts and various county offices. Places like the Children’s Home and the Old Folks Home, doctors’ licenses, ministers’ licenses, tavern licenses, ferry boat licenses, houses of entertainment and other licenses are kept at the library. Applications for the pensions of Revolutionary War vets, are among the more unique holdings.
Probate Court records of estates, with wills or without, guardianships and trusts have original papers dating back to the beginning of our county. Also, the library holds Common Pleas cases of lawsuits, partitions, and other miscellaneous items are held in our files.
City records of Mayor’s Court, county Justice of the Peace records, maps of everything ever mapped for Pickaway, including railroad, mounds, schools, owners of land, insurance maps, subdivision plats and lot maps are also part of our holdings. Treasurer’s Duplicates show landowners and personal property holdings for county citizens.
Advertising items, letterheads from the early 1900s, campaign materials, letters, diaries and ledgers from businesses and private individuals, scrapbooks, DAR and SAR publications, along with deeds, abstracts of title, and histories of businesses and organizations, certificates of graduates and awards, township records, and grade cards fill our files.
Records from the Sheriff’s Office, newspapers back to 1816 and newspapers from adjacent towns are ready for reading. Records from defunct corporations and organizations also fill our shelves.
We invite everyone to stop by and tour our facility and take some time to read from our holdings. We are open Tuesday through Friday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Darlene Weaver is thedirector of the Pickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library.
