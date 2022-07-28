Pickaway Places: Records available to researchers are many

John Drum and Nancy Groves Drum, both born in Pennsylvania in 1803 and 1805 respectively, came to Ohio with their parents at an early age. They were married in Pickaway County November 18, 1826.
John and Nancy became parents to Joseph, Catherine, Margaret, George, John, Mary (Polly) and Jacob. All of these children did not stray far from Pickaway County.
Mary (Polly) born in 1843 married Martin Poling. They became the parents of Ida, Edward, Amanda and Julia. Mary died in 1888, the first of her family. Her children were raised by Martin’s second wife, Sue Haynes. Jacob who was the oldest child of John and Nancy, born in 1828 married Susannah Montz and died in 1893. Both Jacob and Mary are buried in Stumpf Cemetery.
John, born in 1835 near Laurelville, married Mary E. Wilkins in 1867. They resided in the Whisler vicinity and are buried in the Prairieview Cemetery. George, who was born in 1832 married Matilda Dukeman in 1855. She died in 1908. They are buried in Green Summit Cemetery.
Margaret, born in Hocking County in 1840 became the wife of William Miller in 1866. They are buried in Forest Cemetery in Circleville. Joseph and Catherine never married. Both were born in Hocking County in 1837 and 1830 respectively. Both are buried in Forest Cemetery. Catherine and Margaret survived all of their siblings and neither had children of their own.
In Joseph’s estate record, a paper called an Application for Letters of Administration listed all of the next of kin of Joseph. His two sisters, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews were listed with their full names, places of residence and relationship. Twenty seven names appear on this legal document, giving researchers a treasure trove of information. Receipts showing the distributive shares are stored with the file and show an average distribution of $50.00. While this estate is not rich in monies paid out, it is a wealth of knowledge for the researcher of relatives.
A partition record shows that Catherine Drum filed a petition for the sale or division of the real estate previously owned by her parents and now inherited by the twenty seven nieces and nephews. Rather than dividing the property among the heirs, a Sheriff’s Sale was held, the property was sold and the proceeds divided according to their interests to the living heirs.
Such wonderful records make a researcher’s heart sing. At least the descendants of the twenty seven can easily trace this family back to the early 1800s.
Records like these are stored at the Pickaway County Historical and Genealogical Library and represent archives from the Probate Court and Common Pleas Courts of our county.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.