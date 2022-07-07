Williamsport’s first newspaper was called the Rip Saw.
It was published in February, 1886 with Homer Cooksey as editor. Six months later, C. D. Briner became editor and in another six months Cooksey had taken the reigns again. That same year, C. T. Lee became editor. The paper was located north of the Moler House at S. Water Street.
By August, 1888 the name of the paper had been changed to Rag Baby and was put out by Tom H. Tipton, an apprentice in the office of C. T. Lee. This paper failed after only one week.
E. D. Wilson came to the rescue almost a year later and in July, 1889 the paper became the Williamsport News. This continued until September, 1889 when C. C. Chappelear took over the publication. On May 1, 1890 D. Heath began handling the news but in October of 1890, a Dr. Briner began editing the paper. During all this time the size and content of the paper changed, never quite becoming a success.
Still associated with the paper, Tom Tipton became the sole owner and editor in March, 1892. He moved the shop to a room above a drug store at 102 North Water St.
This time the small paper became successful and when Tipton built a new house at 111 N. Main St. he built the print shop on the back of the lot. In 1912, at the death of his father he move the shop at the drug store.
Fred Tipton took over the publication with the help of his mother and wife Esta. Their children helped as they became old enough. The paper operated until 1955 when Fred died and Esta continued the operation until 1979. She was assisted by Andy Anderson and Bob Mills for many years. With Mrs. Tipton’s death the publication ended.
The entire collection of these newspapers is kept by the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library. It has been digitized so that it will be safely kept for many years to come.
Today it is remembered as a very important feature of the small town of Williamsport.
Darlene Weaver is thedirector of the Pickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library.
