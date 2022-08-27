Chillicothe – Several years of hard work have resulted in a Pickaway-Ross Adult Education program that will benefit the employers and communities of Pickaway and Ross counties.
Beginning Nov. 1, nursing professionals can continue their education through Pickaway-Ross’ LPN to RN — Diploma Registered Nurse Program.
Carrie Fife, director of Adult Education, said offering this program will meet a need in the area by providing more training for an in-demand career.
“The need for registered nurses was already high before the pandemic and has grown exponentially since,” she said. “Nursing has not been immune to the Great Resignation.”
While there are online educational opportunities, Fife said students who have completed the LPN program have expressed interest in continuing the health-care pathway with an in-person program.
Avonia Dearth, Health & Public Safety programming manager, said receiving the necessary approval from the Ohio Board of Nursing to offer the program was exciting.
“The RN Diploma Program will have tremendous benefits to our students and employers,” Dearth said. “Employers will have a pipeline for registered nurses who are very much in demand at this time.”
According to Fife, national employment data for 2018-2028 projections show a 12 percent growth for registered nurses. Ohio Means Jobs shows 199 jobs within 20 miles of Chillicothe and 1,486 openings within 40 miles.
The program, which will meet evenings and weekends, will take about a year to complete. One-hour information sessions are scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 7 and 14, and 6 p.m. Sept. 12 and 19.