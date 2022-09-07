Pickaway to Garden: The Harbinger

Ahhh… September, a change of season, shorter days, the sun is less intense, cooler days and nights. September, like its counterpart March, is a harbinger. It is a sign of what is to come, an indicator, a forewarning, and an omen. It is a sign that the seasons they are A-changin. September 22, this year, is the Autumnal equinox, the day when we have equal periods of daylight and night, the first day of autumn.
The shortening length of daylight will eventually cause the change of color in the leaves of trees and shrubs. The photoperiod, the length of nights and days, is the main determinant of color change in the leaves of deciduous plants but not the only one. Temperature also has an effect.
The photoperiod also causes changes in other plants and animals. The amount of sunlight around the Autumnal Equinox is exactly the same as the amount around the Vernal Equinox in March; the sun is twelve hours above and twelve hours below the horizon.
Perhaps, as we near September 22nd you have, or will, also notice signs of spring. Fruit trees may sport a few blossoms, dandelions may show a yellow crown or two, shrubs may burst some buds and show some blooms. Blue violets and honeysuckle will sometimes show a flower or two.
You might also hear a birdsong that you haven’t heard for months. A robin or starling might begin a half-hearted song.
Contrast this with goldenrods and asters, birds beginning to flock preparing for migration to warmer climes. Leaves, nuts and acorns falling from the trees, the ripening of apples, berries and other fruits, the drying corn and beans, all indicate the shutting down of plant life and the coming winter.
In his book Summer World, Bern Heinrich puzzles over how the same photoperiods allow organisms to differentiate spring from fall. He says, “It seems remarkable enough that any organism can measure photoperiod and almost universally respond appropriately to it, but they need an added mechanism to determine the direction of the changing photoperiod.” He then considers several explanations including temperature and natural selection. Finally, we are left with the question, “Does the end of summer contain the seeds of spring?”
Things to do in the garden:
As annual plants die consider leaving them in the garden. If they are in the vegetable garden, pull them up. If perennials, you may want their winter interest or to preserve them for overwintering pollinator eggs, larvae, pupae or cocoons. Dispose of non-diseased plant debris in a "hot" compost heap. If diseased, bury them or put them in the trash.
In the butterfly garden leave the host plants as they are harboring the overwintering eggs and larvae of next year’s butterflies. Those plants that you don’t want to re-seed remove the seed heads before their seeds are scattered. Or, leave them for the birds. Clean up old fruit from around fruit trees.
If you collect, dry, and store seeds for next year, use only heirloom varieties, hybrids will not grow true. Harvest and cure mature winter squash, pumpkins and gourds if they are ready. Leave a two inch stem. Gourds should be finished with growth before you cut them from the vine, store indoors at 60 degrees.
September is the best time to plant grass seed whether you are re-seeding, patching or establishing a new lawn. If you only fertilize your lawn once a year, fall is the best time to do it. Cooler, wetter fall weather promotes good root growth and your grass will start out next spring healthier. Fertilize in September and then again around Thanksgiving. Read directions for amounts and settings on application equipment. You might also want to consider shrinking your lawn to save on fertilizer and mowing costs.
In those areas that are not to be fall planted, plant a cover crop or “green manure” that will be turned in in the spring. Buckwheat, annual rye, sweet clover, winter barley, wheat, soybeans, alfalfa, and hairy vetch make good green manures.
Now is the time to buy and plant spring flowering bulbs. A good rule of thumb is to plant bulbs at a depth about three times the height of the bulb. Most spring flowering bulbs look best planted in a group not in single file. Plant in a triangle, with the point facing the viewer, for most impact. Planting irises and peonies this fall takes advantage of the warm earth. They should be planted about 2 inches deep. If your peonies haven’t bloomed well because of shade from nearby competing trees, now is a good time to move them to a sunnier place in the yard. Cut deciduous peony leaves to the ground and discard.
Watch for yellowing of gladiolus leaves. Dig the corms and hang until the tops turn brown. Then store in a cool, not freezing, well ventilated basement or garage. Do the same with caladium, cannas, and dahlias when their tops turn brown. Fall is a good time to divide Lily of the Valley, primroses, peonies, day lilies, coral-bells and bleeding heart. Adding bulb food and humus will be rewarded in the spring.
You can plant onion seed now for early green onions and bulbs. Yes, onions are bulbs. You can still plant cool season vegetables. It’s not too late to start beets, carrots, kale and lettuce, maybe even bush beans! If you have row covers, or can make them, you can have these for Thanksgiving dinner. This assumes we don’t have a hard freeze. If we do, prepare to cover the plants. If you can find transplants of broccoli, cabbage and cucumbers you can still get a harvest. Order garlic bulbs now for planting later.
Pot up plants of herbs, chives, parsley, rosemary for a sunny window. Bring in houseplants. Check for insects and treat as necessary. Reduce water and fertilizer for houseplants
Now is a good time to test your soil. The prescribed amendments will have time to work their way into the soil and be available to the plants for the next growing season. Information on soil testing is available at the OSU Extension Office as well as the Helpline at 740- 474-7534 for general questions.
This article was written by Paul J. Hang to be published in The Circleville Herald. Hang is an OSU Extension Master Gardener.