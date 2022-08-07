Rainy day racers show no fear in Dog Days 5K

CIRCLEVILLE – Though it was raining, that meant there was more glory for the racers and pacers who competed Saturday morning at the Dog Days 5K! Fast and flat course started and finished at Circleville High School.
Drake Dickerson, 22, of Lancaster was the overall winner of the men’s race with a time of 15:32 minutes – about a 5 minutes per mile.
Marie Souther, 16, of Chillicothe was the overall winner of the women’s race with a time of 19:28 minutes – about 6:16 minutes per mile.
There were 144 people who participated in the 21st annual race including runners from many area high school cross country teams competed.
Proceeds from the 5K benefit the Circleville Middle School and High School cross country program--equipment, clothing, team meals/outings, trips/camps, etc.
See The Circleville Herald’s Facebook page to view a video interview with Jason Wells, Circleville High School cross country coach and one of the Dog Days 5K race directors.
“It went really well, other than the unexpected rain,” he said. “This is our 21st year and I think this might be the first time we had rain, but we had a lot of participation, everybody seemed to have a good time and everything went smoothly.”
