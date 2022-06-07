CIRCLEVILLE — Several properties in the downtown Circleville area sold at auction this week during the Pickaway County Sheriff Sale this week.
The auction, held Tuesday afternoon at the Pickaway County Court House, saw a large turnout of interested parties. More than 100 people attended the auction of several properties formerly owned by John Rankin and Nelson Parks LLC that have back taxes due.
The crowd was so large it was moved from it’s usual spot from the lobby inside the Court House to the Court House steps outside with Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey serving as auctioneer.
Buildings at 117 Pinckney Street, 115 E. Main Street, 107 W. Main Street, and the building that houses 117 and 119 E. Franklin Street and the Building of 105, 107, 107 1/2 and 109 E. Main Street all sold during the auction.
Another property, 117 E. Main Street, where Tootles Bar operates out of had it's back taxes paid ahead of the auction and was not sold.
The 117 Pinckney Street building, the former movie theater, was sold to Jenn Woken for $120,249.50. This property is known locally as the building that housed the former movie theater. Woken was the only bidder.
The Building of 105 through 109 East Main Street was sold to K. Steward Farm LLC for $150,000. Kevin Steward is also the principal for Darby Creek Excavating. This building is the I.O.O.F building.
The building at 115 E. Main Street was sold to Zwicker LLC for $160,000. This building is just west of Tootles Pumpkin Inn.
Elite Construction Design Mgmt, LLC, purchased the Building at 107 W. Main Street. for $80,000. This is the building between Especially For You and the former Blocks Shoes.
The Bialy Wampler Group purchased the building at 117 and 119 E. Franklin Street for $250,000. This building is known locally as the old Fitzpatrick's Printery building.
Following the auction several of the winning bidders declined to comment specifically, however Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy told City Council Tuesday night he spoke with several of the buyers after the sale, all who told him they want to invest in the property.
"I spoke with [Woken] after the sale and it is her desire to keep it as a movie theater or a stage where you can put on plays," McIlroy said. "I talked with all of the folks afterward, with the exception of Elite Construction, and they all plan on getting very, very busy with these projects."