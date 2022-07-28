Speech: Mental health matters

Congratulations to Isabelle Capsel who earned top honors at the Ohio State Fair for her speech about the importance of mental health. Pictured with Capsel is Judy Villard Overocker, Associate Professor, Extension Educator, 4-H youth development

 Submitted photo

Editor's Note: Isabelle Capsel, 12, won the Ohio State 4-H Health and Safety Speaking Contest at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday, July 27, with her speech on Mental Health Awareness. She is member of the Buttons & Bowls 4-H Club and daughter of Jen and Matt Capsel. 

