Speech: Mental health matters

Editor's Note: Isabelle Capsel, 12, won the Ohio State 4-H Health and Safety Speaking Contest at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday, July 27, with her speech on Mental Health Awareness. She is member of the Buttons & Bowls 4-H Club and daughter of Jen and Matt Capsel.
Published below is Capsel's award winning speech - congrats!
I was 10 years old when COVID took over the US and shut down my world.
At first, quarantine was fun like a vacation but as time went on I felt depressed and alone. My story is not unique; sadly fear and uncertainty created by the pandemic has weighed heavy on kids.
According to HEATHLYCHILDREN.ORG “Since the start of the pandemic, hospitals have seen more mental health emergencies among kids. In fact a 50% increase in suicide attempts in girl’s in 2021 as compared in 2019”. “Suicide ranks second in cause of death in the US for young people” per the Centers for Disease Control. To me, these numbers are shocking and should create alarm in all of us!
Pandemic-related stress have lasting effects on young minds. In 2021, 52% of Ohio teens who have depression did not receive any clinical care, reported by National Alliance on Mental Illness. I am grateful my parents saw the signs of my declining mental health and got me the professional help I needed.
Mental illnesses is a medical condition that affect thoughts, feelings or behavior and impacts individuals of all ages, races and backgrounds. Nearly 25% of Ohio adults are experiencing mental health issues, according to nonprofit Mental Health America and the World Health Organization reports more than half of Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lives.
Mental health symptoms can be managed with therapy, medication, or exercise. Research shows that the benefits of exercise can improve overall mental health. This month a new nationwide mental health crisis number, 988, was made available to all US phone users. 988 callers who are experiencing a mental health crisis receive counseling, resources and referrals.
Mental treatments will vary by patient and diagnosis. No treatment is right for every patient as everyone’s mental health needs are different.
Mental health awareness is sensitive subject. It was taken to a global spotlight at the 2021 Olympic Games when gymnast, Simone Biles, made the decision to withdraw from the team gymnastic competition. She recognized the pressure she had been facing and said she needed to focus on her mental health.
Michael Phelps, most decorated American Olympian, also made his mental health issues public in 2014 when he checked himself into a mental health treatment center. Phelps, too is bringing awareness to mental health.
In summary, without your mental health, you really have nothing. I like what Simone Biles said "We have to protect our mind & our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do."
The pandemic has helped normalize mental health in saying it is okay to NOT to be okay. It doesn’t make you weak….it shows that you’re strong enough to ask for help, because mental health matters. Thank you.
Isabelle Capsel of Circleville is a seventh grade student at Logan Elm Jr. High School.