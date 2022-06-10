Circleville High School seniors were awarded their diplomas Friday, May 27 in the gymnasium in front of a huge crowd of family, friends, teachers, staff and a supportive community.
Class of 2022 Valedictorian Emily Cooper wowed the crowd with her speech entitled, “I don’t know” — a testimonial about shaping your own destiny.
Like many seniors, Cooper said she has been asked about her future plans to which she replied, “I don’t know” – same as if asking someone what they intend to do when they retire in 50 years.
“People ask me what I’m going to college for and I would say, ‘I don’t know.’ People ask, ‘what college are you going to go to?’ I’d say I don’t know.’ People would ask are you going to go to college at all and I would say, ‘I don’t know.’”
Cooper received applause and laughter when she said that rather than attending college, if she had her way, she would skip straight into retirement.
“I don’t think you can retire at the age of 17, so I’ll have to wait to retire,” she said.
Cooper said there are a lot of things about her future that she just can’t predict, so she wasn’t able answer folks’ questions perhaps the same way her peers do.
“For awhile, I felt like that was a bad thing because everyone around seemed to know their future,” she said. “The more I thought about it, the more I realized that it’s really weird to be asking a 17-year-old about what career they are going to be doing 50 years from now. I mean, nobody is thinking about retirement — how they are going to spend retirement – so why are we putting so much pressure on high school students to know exactly what they are going to be doing after graduation and for the rest of their life.”
But then Cooper said as she began to prepare her speech for the graduation, she came to some powerful revelations about how to build a future. She said it’s OK for seniors to not know what they want to do. Her advice is to try new things and explore new paths.
“Don’t let anyone pressure you into making a decision that is not right for you. Most importantly, don’t be afraid to say ‘I don’t know.’ Before we leave here today as graduates, I want you all to keep in mind that you don’t need to know everything about your future right now. It’s OK to try things and change and worry about who you are. Don’t be hard on yourself for not knowing because I, your class valedictorian, and proud to say ‘I don’t know.’”
Principal Chris Thornsley’s message for the Class of 2022 was to never forget who you are and where you’ve come from because these experiences will shape your future.
“Regardless of what you choose to do or where your plans take you, never forget your roots and never forget where you came from,” he said.
Superintendent Kimberly Halley offered some advice to the 164th graduating class.
“I’m encouraging you to take time in the coming days to reflect on the joys of your life so far, celebrate your accomplishments and consider the many firsts and lasts that brought you to this point today,” she said.
Halley said the time is now to start fresh, chart a new path.
“Today is your last day at Circleville City Schools, but it is also the first day of the rest of your life,” she said. “Starting now, you have an opportunity to set new goals, pursue new dreams and help the world by serving others.”
Circleville Herald Editor Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com