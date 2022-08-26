CIRCLEVILLE – Pete Hartinger said UFOs were spotted Tuesday in Pickaway County.
An expert on the topic who has seen a UFO with his own eyes, Hartinger said several people reported seeing UFOs between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. including a man who saw something in the sky as he was traveling on US 23 north of Circleville.
“He saw strange lights and going on down he saw some more strange lights. He knows some other people who saw them too,” Hartinger said. “Man said it just wasn’t right the way the lights were acting. The lights came down, hit the ground and went back up – so forget about them being flares.”
Hartinger said the man, who wishes to remain anonymous, reported what he saw to the Roundtown UFO Society, a local group dedicated to studying these matters.
“Anybody who has seen any strange mysterious lights that have been in the sky, please let us know,” he said.
Hartinger asked folks to send an email to: rufos@columbus.rr.com
Though the group has been meeting since 1989, Hartinger said, this is the first time there have been several sightings reported around the same time. He said at least half a dozen people saw the lights Tuesday.
“One person said they saw orange lights over the fairgrounds,” he said. “One person said he saw some military aircraft coming in after he saw those lights. Were they coming in to investigate or what?”
Since 1947, there have been several sightings of UFOs in the Circleville area.
Hartinger has written “UFO Disclosure Continues — his 60 plus years searching for the truth.” The details of these sightings and his 60+ year search for the truth are the subjects of this book that is available on Amazon.
In a recent interview, Hartinger offers three reasons he knows UFOs exist.
“One, I have observed four instances of them in my lifetime — one with my brother that involved high technology,” he said. “Second, I have talked to very important people about the subject. They acknowledge their existence. One has recently been to U.S. congressional committees in Washington DC discussing this subject. Third, I have researched it for many years. Any interested person can do this.”
Hartinger said anyone wants to know more can go to the National UFO Reporting Center on the internet for many, many UFO sighting reports.
The truth is here.
“No one knows what the future holds for this subject, but I encourage you to keep an open mind and continue seeking the truth,” he said. “Try to get the facts and judge for yourself.”
Editor of the Circleville Herald, Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com.