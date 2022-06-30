Values For Living: I’m Not Old Yet, Dagnabbit!

The last article I submitted I wrote about growing old gracefully.
Today the thoughts come to me that sometimes we need to refuse to get old, and instead live. Our bodies tell us we have weak knees and feeble hands, but our minds tell us we are still twenty-two and not only able but wiser. Our emotions say, “Let’s Go! We can still do this, whatever that may be.”
The other evening, I needed to get two miles down the road in my little village by a certain time. So of course, I did this and that then got on my bike thinking I was making a wiser choice to ride a bike than start a car engine with gas prices. The wind in my face, I felt seventeen again.
Peddling just a little faster knowing the speed and intensity of the energy spent was good for my aging heart. “I still am young enough to ride a bike fast!” As my emotions leaped for joy at the thrill of the race against the clock and the ability to still move, I had not figured one thing into the equation. The sidewalks and back streets had aged as well.
Going the speed of light, I realized too late that the old sidewalk had cracks and ramps from tree roots I did not know about. This trail through my new town was not a familiar path yet.
While sailing threw the air my brain soon lassoed my emotions back to present day. “Will I break a hip or arm as I hit the cement? Will I have to pay out more money in dental repairs, this time to front teeth? Can I still steer this bike as the tires meet the uneven pavement like I did as a kid? If not, how long will it take for the EMS to reach my broken and bleeding body? Will the impact be my final demise?” All those questions run through a person’s brain in seconds.
As the tires smacked the pavement my firm grip on the handlebars held me steady enough to keep me from falling and I sailed on to meet my appointment down the street in time.
As I showed up there was no prideful strutting because I knew I almost wiped out several times trying to save gas and burn calories that day. I thanked God for seeing me through another irresponsible stunt. But will I stop riding my bike? No way. I am not old yet, dagnabbit! I must keep living as long as I have breath.
Sometimes our creaky knees slow us down too fast. If our feet can no longer go, then find another way to get us out and active. I bought a treadmill a couple years ago that I cannot use. My knees do not allow me to walk more than a mile before I am out of commission for a while.
My heart broke that I was doomed to the couch for the duration of my life. I foresaw myself gaining weight and depression set in at the thought of the only adventures I would enjoy are through fast action film. Then I prayed. “Lord, I have got to still go. Please help me live a few more adventures and point people to You.” My bicycle does not hurt my knees, so I got on it and slowly weight is coming off and stamina is returning.
Another thing that keeps my body and mind young is kayaking. Figuring out how to transport a kayak to the water by myself was a great feat. At one point, in tears laying on the ground under a sixty-pound orange fiberglass kayak, I thought it was just impossible for me. I could not reach the SUV rack without a stool.
On the stool the kayak’s weight over my head threw me off balance. My will to live life overcame. I got it. I don’t do it as gracefully as someone younger or taller, but I get it done and I go, because life calls my name. The last time on the water kayaking the Lord and I were talking when a beautiful bald eagle flew over my head just a few feet above me. It was breathtaking and such a blessing.
I am living life to the full even though now a senior citizen with a Golden Buckeye Card in my wallet.
We were created to engage with life and others. The television and snacks in the evenings is alright for some, but I do not want to make that my retirement plan. Join me. Get out and connect with God and others through nature, a walk, or a swim. You are not too old, dagnabbit. Overcome the temptation to grow old in front of the evening news. Life is calling.
Chaplain DeVon Davis is a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.