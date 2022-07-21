Values for Living: Let us get off this merry-go-round

Can we agree that our world has become like our planet; spinning, spinning revolving, and revolving but stuck in the very same pathway, orbit, rut?
The desire to improve is a good thing, but the choices being made to bring change is damaging and, in a sense, “rut glue.”
Violence, brute force, and lawless protest have accomplished nothing more than to stir more of the same. Healthy debate is good, but we have abandoned the rules for healthy debate. Sound research is vital, yet it is most often ignored in favor of promotion of theory. Forcing one theory to replace existing theory is nothing more than chaos.
I just want to reflect on why this is pertinent to Values for Living.
I am one who believes that each life is of value and that the choices we make influence more than just ourselves. That there are threads of influence that reach sometimes to places that we are not always aware.
Think of the root system of a tree. Though the tree itself is clearly in its place, that place is fed by a system of roots that stretch far beyond that place. It is because of this fact there must be an understanding and “normalization” of that system to curb or eliminate conditions that threaten the life of and lives around that tree.
In our world, the “root system” of information affecting the lives (thought patterns which form the moral fiber) of society come from sources too numerous to mention and more often unperceived.
Because of this, we must cling to centralizing ideals that have stood the test of time and have proven to be a model that, though sound and visionary, can be addressed when the vision proves to be short-sighted.
Now, for me, there are two levels of respective authority at play in our collective lives.
First is the absolute authority for abundant life that is not to be edited (as it comes from the ultimate authority that knows).
Second is the perceived authority for united societal life (written by persons who were considered wise and visionary and was adopted by the representative body) which is open for edit through the proper channels. It is the chosen approach to those proper channels that spurs my thoughts today.
In 1967, the young Rhythm & Blues artist Aretha Franklin recorded a song that became a hit and followed her throughout her illustrious career. Though the lyrics do not necessarily reflect the heart of my thoughts today, the title and concluding result of the lyrics do: that if you do not give it to me (whatever the desire) then you will come home (wake up) one day and find me (whomever the target) gone.
R-E-S-P-E-C-T is one of the key words to abundant living that everyone seems to want to receive but growing percentages refuse to give. Certainly, this is true of our approach to the U.S. Constitution, our educational system, law enforcement, and all other institutions that affect the daily lives of our citizenry.
So much of what you hear bantered about in our country stems from a self-focused culture that finds the fault in every aspect instead of seeking the common good in the original intent and doing our part to make the intention the reality.
Everything I seem to hear as a problem in our society could be addressed by looking for ways to make the intentions of, say our constitution or educational system, the accepted practice of the situation. In fact, the essence of intent for the constitution is made evident in the Preamble to the Declaration of Independence. Please read aloud the following words:
“We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
Now, please read the following words that I propose are the intended same words as edited through the lawful, peaceable, proper channels:
The representative spirit of the citizenry of our nation holds these truths to be self-evident, that our CREATOR designed and created all persons as equal, and the citizens of this country are endowed with certain unalienable rights that among these are Life, Liberty, and the lawful pursuit of Happiness within our boundaries.
If everyone would deeply hold these words dear and spend more time reaching out with respect in the pursuit of visionary clarity, then we would go a long way toward making the intentions a reality.
Now I know there are far more people out there who do reach-out with respect every day than are given credit in the media. I know that love and caring is lived-out-loud all around us, and I applaud that fact.
However, the squeaky wheel always gets the attention, and that attention, when permitted to chime on without challenge, gets into the afore-mentioned root system.
Therefore, we need to live louder the dream and turn off the noise of the chirping by showing that it is primarily just that; a squeaking minority made up more of those who would rather spend their energy getting their fifteen minutes of fame, rather than spending their energy living out the ideal they propose to fail to find.
If that which they cry about is not covered in the law of the land, which I propose that they do when accepting the intent rather than the word, then their energy and effort needs to follow the law to appropriately amend the law, and, until then, follow the law as written.
This is how peaceable, long-standing, all-considering change is made.
Let us get off this merry-go-round of destructive and divisive disrespect for the life of anyone who does not agree with (me) and return to the orderly system that has made America the greatest experiment in social order in the history of life together on this planet.
Robert Henry of “Living By Faith” Ministries is a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.