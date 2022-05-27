Chillicothe – The Pickaway-Ross Board of Education approved hiring Chris Thornsley as Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center new principal at its May meeting Thursday night.
Thornsley will be leaving his position as principal at Circleville High School, replacing Pickaway-Ross Principal Josh Younge, who was named director of Curriculum & Data, according to a press release from the career center.
Thornsley has spent his career with the Circleville City Schools District, starting as a middle school social studies teacher in 2001 before becoming assistant principal at the high school in 2008. He was then named high school principal in 2011.
Superintendent Jonathan Davis, who has worked with Thornsley for many years when both were at Circleville, said Thornsley will be a great addition to the administrative team.
“Chris has almost 15 years of successful school-building leadership and will bring valuable experience and insight to support all students who attend Pickaway-Ross," Davis said. "It only takes asking those who have worked alongside him to learn about his passion for education and his talents in creating structures that encourage and allow students to become the best versions of themselves.”
Thornsley said he chose to pursue the principal position at the career center because he appreciates what career-tech education can do for students.
"At this time of year, I get to see a lot of those kids when they come back from being at Pickaway-Ross and to see them, knowing that they're walking across the stage (at graduation) with a good plan to move on to a career field that they really enjoyed, it's really nice to see those kids, who when they left here as sophomores not really know what they're going to do."
Having spent 21 years in education at Circleville, Thornsley said he also looks forward to learning more about career-tech education.
"I've been at the comprehensive high school for you know, the majority of my career. And having some different experiences and being able to learn the career-tech side of things is something that is a challenge for me."
A native of Coshocton, Thornsley earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Ohio University. He and his wife, Crystal have three school-age children.
