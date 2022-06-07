CIRCLEVILLE — The Second Sunday Music Series kicks off with it’s first performance this Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park.
The first of three events features Steven Riggs, a local musician who will be performing songs starting at 6 p.m. In addition to Riggs Mega, Bites Food Truck will be serving food starting at 5 p.m.
The new event series is the brain child and organized by the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau.
“This year, we are rolling out a new Second Sunday Music Series that takes place in parks throughout the county, June through August,” Nathan Wilson, Pickaway County Visitors Bureau Executive Director, said.
EThe events will continue in July and August with Hollyview at the Williamsport Community Square in July and The Pickin’ Pair at Marvin Webster Memorial Park in South Bloomfield in August.
“These will be smaller, family-friendly events where visitors can purchase food or bring a picnic dinner to enjoy while listening to music and enjoying our local parks,” Wilson said.
Jenny Rhoads, assistant administrator of the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau said the event was made possible by sponsors Coughlin of Circleville and The Savings Bank.
“Anyone coming is encouraged to bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket to enjoy the music,” she said.
Riggs, who plays a lot of different instruments but will mostly be singing and playing guitar with a little bit of “Native American flute” plans to play a few of his own songs but do mostly covers.
“You’d have to classify me as a singer/songwriter,” he said. “When I was younger I traveled professionally and played all over. I’ll play a lot of songs everyone knows, with different takes. I play out at Manchester Hill Winery on a regular basis, maybe every other month.”
Riggs is a regular at Manchester Hill Winery and said he enjoys playing outdoor events like the one on Sunday.
“I want to do things that are family oriented,” he said. “I play anything from James Taylor to Bob Dylan to Eric Clapton. All kinds of stuff everyone knows. I love playing outdoors. I use to do an outdoor event once a year in Pennsylvania that overlooked a big ravine. That was always a blast.”
Riggs said he thinks other musicians will really enjoy the experience and so will music fans.
“The good thing is they’ll have a food truck there so cross our fingers for the weather it’ll be a great time for people to come out, eat, listen to music and have a good time with their family,” he said. “Other musicians will probably love it because I really get heavy into the guitar work. People will see what I mean if they come out. They’ll have a good time. We’ll make it like a big backyard bbq but we’ll use the park to do it.”