W. Main Street closure ends today

The Office of Railroad Safety looked into this matter and based upon the limited information available, have been unable to corroborate the railroad’s recorded claim made in its road closure permit to the City of Circleville that the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is specifically requiring an emergency track or other infrastructure repair, FRA said.

Though repairs to the railroad tracks were to end Friday, the West Main Street closure was extended until Tuesday.

