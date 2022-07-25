Though repairs to the railroad tracks were to end Friday, the West Main Street closure was extended until Tuesday.
W. Main Street closure ends today
By Miles Layton Editor
“We are aware this adds to the continued frustration with the other local road closures and train traffic, but this is out of city control. We will attempt to monitor traffic flow during the closure and assist when possible,” Circleville Police posted to social media.
Police were notified of the need to extend the road closure late Thursday by the Ohio Department of Transportation. The road, which is also U.S. Route 22 and state Route 56 through the city, was to reopen July 22.
West Main Street was closed during this past week at the railroad tracks so that emergency repairs could be made to the railroad tracks. Safety Services and Supply, the contractor who applied for the permit, said the Federal Railroad Administration gave the company 10 days to fix the tracks.
Steven Collins, senior reporter for the Herald, reached out to the Federal Railroad Administration to learn more about the railroad repairs which dramatically affected traffic flow through that part of town.
The Office of Railroad Safety looked into this matter and based upon the limited information available, have been unable to corroborate the railroad’s recorded claim made in its road closure permit to the City of Circleville that the FRA is specifically requiring an emergency track or other infrastructure repair, FRA said in an email to The Herald.
Even in cases when a FRA inspection reveals defects or violations, the FRA doesn’t take track out of service. Instead the railroad does as it would if one of its own internal inspections revealed a condition warranting urgent or preventative maintenance activity affecting track or a signal system, FRA said.
After receiving this correspondence from the FRA, The Herald notified City Hall what the newspaper had learned about the matter.
