Welcome Pathways Behavioral Health to Circleville

Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Monday for Pathways Behavioral Health. Located at 407 E Main St., Circleville, Pathways serves children with developmental disabilities in the Central Ohio area.
Pathways Behavioral Health celebrated its inaugural ribbon cutting Monday.
"I see the need in this community. It's going to help a lot of people. Yes, I'm emotional and very excited," said Pathways founder and CEO Makiah Maxon-Seifert.
A member of the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce, Pathways is an Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy Center that serves children with developmental disabilities in the Central Ohio area. ABA Therapy is a nationally accepted and approved form of treatment for autism by the National Institute of Mental Health. ABA helps students improve social interactions, learn new skills, and maintain positive behaviors.
Located at 407 E Main St., Circleville, Pathways will start serving children Aug. 1. For more information, contact (740) 823-4010.
"At Pathways Behavioral Health, we believe that children with special needs deserve the highest quality services possible. Pathways provides a learning environment that promotes safety, health, and happiness for all children," Maxon-Seifert said. "We are dedicated to your child's growth, progress, and development using a variety of modalities to help them achieve their highest potential."
Pathways Behavioral Health was started by families for families.
“As a mother with a child that has special needs, I understand the unique challenges our families encounter. It is our great privilege to be your child's guide along their pathway to success, Maxon-Seifert said.
