'We're all going to do our best to protect the kids'

ASHVILLE — Before school bells can ring to open another year at Teays Valley Local School District, school administrators met recently with area law enforcement to discuss safety.
The meeting was held Thursday afternoon at Teays Valley High School.
"The safety of our staff and students is our top priority. We continually collaborate with local law enforcement to work to make our buildings as safe as possible and to be prepared for all emergent situations. We go over various scenarios and seek their guidance to prepare our staff and students for potential emergencies. We are grateful for their efforts to help keep our staff and students safe while they are learning," Teays Valley Director of Communications Julie DeLisio said.
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said his office as well as the other first responders involved were there to talk coordinated response. Hafey said it was also a chance to introduce the new school resource officer that brings the total to three.
“We’re glad, especially with as big of a district as it is and as spread out as it is, that we have added that third deputy,” Hafey said. “It will help provide better safety and security there at all the schools.”
Hafey said they talked about how they would respond to critical situations at the school and they are now working on a plan to educate new staff and have a refresher course for returning staff on best practices.
“We want them to be up to speed on the latest and greatest best practices for critical incidents at the schools,” he said.
Attendees included Ashville, Commercial Point and South Bloomfield Police Departments, Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey, Teays Valley and Logan Elm School Resource Officers
Harrison Township Fire Department, Scioto Township Fire Department, Pickaway County Emergency Management, Teays Valley Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, TVHS Principal, Director of Communications & Director of Buildings and Grounds.
“The one thing about being a smaller county is that if something happens a school everyone is coming, it doesn’t matter what your badge looks like or what the color of your uniform or car is, we’re all going to do our best to protect the kids,” Hafey said.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.