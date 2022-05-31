WALNUT TWP — Rob and Lori Blount of Pickaway County have purchased the Floral Hills Memory Gardens along Route 23 in Walnut Township where more than 500 graves are located.
The 31.5 acre cemetery has been in limbo for the last ten plus years after it was foreclosed after the previous owners did not pay back taxes, estimated to be more than $111,667 according to the state Auditor's office.
The property was later abandoned and for many years the cemetery had fallen into disrepair, but it has made strides toward recovery in recent years due to the efforts of volunteers.
“Part of the reason we bought the cemetery was the history of the cemetery and the wrong that was done to the veterans — that was one of my big concerns. The promises that were made to them that weren’t fulfilled,” Rob Blount said. “We have a large vision for the place — we just want to serve the community and serve God. That’s what we’re planning on doing.”
Rob’s wife Lori added, “It’s no secret in and around the community that this cemetery failed miserably. We’re hearing the other side of it — the wives and some of the husbands in that they’ve lost, how they paid once and how they've have had to pay again for the upkeep. It’s incredibly sad, so we’re trying. We want to help. We just don’t know what we can do, but we’re trying to help.”
Blount said the property cost around $7,000 – land the couple purchased from the county at the state Auditor's auction last week. No one bid on the property in two prior auctions.
Rob Blount contends though there are still some “gray areas” with purchasing a cemetery, he has faith that everything will work out according to God’s will.
“That’s what faith is – it’s stepping out,” he said. “You can’t know it all. And you have to trust Him, so that’s what we did.”
Blount said the cemetery would begin selling plots again within the next few weeks. The couple plans to start a non-profit to raise money so that relatives of the deceased, who paid for burial plots, don’t have to pay again for the cemetery’s perpetual care.
“My heart is in the right place. I prayed about it for three years and I just want to right the wrong,” Rob Blount said.
Money is not what is motivating this act of public service.
“There are some people who think that you are crazy and that you can’t make money doing it, but I don’t need to make money doing it,” said Blount, a retired sheet metal worker who is pursuing a pathway to becoming an ordained minister. “That was not my intention at all was to get into this to make money. I’m retired and I just want to serve the community.”
The Blounts’ live on Pine Drive on land adjoining the cemetery. Their plans calls for the creation of a ministry to serve others, perhaps erect a church on the property.
“We have a large vision for the place – we just want to serve the community and serve God. That’s what we’re planning on doing,” he said.
Blount contends that if the state took over maintenance of the property, then the cemetery would’ve only been mowed less than a handful times annually.
That’s why volunteers have been caring for the property during the past several years.
I think it will take time. But if he can do as planned it will a very thing. People just need to understand it's going to take time it did not get that way over night.
Thanks to the hard work and dedication from seven volunteers, the cemetery was in pristine condition for Monday’s Memorial Day service.
Rob Blount has high praise for these folks.
“The volunteers have done a tremendous job,” he said.
The community has been very supportive.
“Everyone I’ve talked to – local funeral homes, businesses – everyone has been more than happy to offer anything they can and are willing to help and they are very glad the graveyard has landed in someone’s hands other than the state,” Rob Blount said.
